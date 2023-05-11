Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), one of the largest publicly traded crypto miners in North America, reported a narrower-than forecast first-quarter loss per share as a rising bitcoin price and increased production helped lift the Florida-based company back toward profitability.
The company also said it received another subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is looking into related-party transactions, among other things, that may have violated federal securities law. The company said it is cooperating with the investigation.
Marathon posted a net loss of $0.05 per share compared with an average estimate of $0.08 according to FactSet data. The loss narrowed from the previous quarter, when it was $3.14, as well as the same period in 2022, when it was $0.12, according to a Wednesday filing. Revenue rose to $51.1 million from $28.4 million in the previous three months. The figure was little changed from the year-earlier period. Analysts had forecast revenue of $48.8 million for the quarter.
After facing construction and operational hurdles last year, including the bankruptcy of one of its hosting partners – Compute North, Marathon has increased production. The firm’s operational hashrate increased 64% quarter on quarter to 11.5 exahash/second (EH/s) , with bitcoin production hitting a record of BTC 2,195 ($80 million) in the quarter. The price of bitcoin surged more than 70% in the first quarter.
“After weathering a tumultuous 2022 that tested the resilience of our entire industry, this year is off to a strong start as we grew our hash rate, reduced our cost to mine, and improved our balance sheet during the first quarter,” Chairman and CEO Fred Thiel said in the statement.
Marathon shares fell more than 2% in pre-market Nasdaq trading on Thursday.
The SEC subpoena follows and earlier one regarding the issuance of 6 million shares of common stock related to its Hardin, Montana facility.
The company is working on expanding its operations into the Middle East. This week, it announced a joint venture with an investment firm backed by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund for a 200 megawatt (MW) immersion cooled facility in the emirate.
Along with other miners, Marathon sold almost all of its mined bitcoin in February, ending a long-time strategy to hold onto its production.
It has also worked to reduce debt levels, which were among the highest of publicly traded miners. In March, it terminated a credit facility with Silvergate Bank after earlier paying $30 million to the now-defunct bank.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin, Ethereum prices rally as US CPI inflation falls to 4.9%
Bitcoin price eyes the $29,000 target as US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 4.9%, below market participant’s expectations of 5%. The largest asset by market capitalization rallied in response to the data release by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
AGIX, Fetch.AI and Render likely to benefit from big corporate AI push
The narrative involving AI tokens is gathering relevance with the latest round of announcements from U.S. corporate giants Meta, Humane, IBM and Wendy’s. Meta, Humane, IBM and Wendy’s have all announced new updates related to AI deployment on Wednesday.
Shiba Inu price in penalty box with descending trend channel chasing bulls away
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has been handed over to the law of physics as the chart is starting to show proof of gravity even in altcoins. SHIB bulls are nowhere to be seen as only a handful venture to build a stake in Shiba Inu at the present.
Pro-Ripple attorney says XRP could be sold as a security in primary market
Attorney John Deaton, known as amicus curiae or an impartial adviser to the court of law in SEC v. Ripple, said that digital assets aren’t securities, but can be treated as such when they are exchanged in the primary market.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.