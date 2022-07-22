The miner has the right but no obligation to sell the shares to investment bank B Riley.
The largest bitcoin miner by hashrate, Core Scientific (CORZ), has signed an agreement with investment bank B Riley to issue up to $100 million of shares to the bank over two years to enhance liquidity.
Core Scientific has the right but no obligation to issue these new shares, subject to some limitations and conditions, according to a statement. The company plans to use this additional funding to bolster its balance sheet and help the miner expand, Core CEO Mike Levitt said in the statement.
The deal comes as a crypto bear market hammers shares of the publicly traded miners. Stocks of some of these publicly traded miners, including Core, have fallen anywhere between 50% to 80% this year.
The miner has also issued B. Riley 573,381 shares of common stock as consideration for B Riley’s commitment to purchase Core Scientific shares.
Core has been raising cash by selling some of the bitcoins it has been mining. Last month, it sold 7,202 bitcoins at an average price of $23,000 to raise about $167 million. The miner said it intends to use the proceeds from the sales mainly for payments toward ASIC servers, capital investments in additional data-center capacity and debt repayments.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
MATIC Price Prediction: The Bullrun Recap
MATIC price rallied 125% since July 1; FXStreet analysts were able to find an entry capturing 68% of the rally for an 85% increase in profit. Polygon price has extended targets in the $1.20 zone, but a possible retracement into $0.64 remains on the table.
DOGE is inches away from the next bull run
Dogecoin price hovers above two compressing moving averages. DOGE price shows support on the Relative Strength Index after performing a break of structure rally. Invalidation of the uptrend is a breach below the swing low at $0.049.
Bitcoin Price Update: Tesla's impact on Bitcoin market value
Tesla has reportedly sold 75% of its BTC holdings as the company faced Q2 cashflow constrictions. The innovative electric-powered car company sold over $950 million worth of their Bitcoin holdings for an average price of $29,000.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Smart Contracts & Fleeting Whales
XRP price market sentiment accompanies the most recent upswing. However, from a technical standpoint XRP price still faces strong resistance. Invalidation of the bearish trend remains above $0.47
Bitcoin: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.