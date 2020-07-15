Bitcoin Market Update: BTC/USD would have fallen further if not for DeFi says Forbes, as price consolidates in a flag formation

- Post halving, Bitcoin has disappointed the community with muted price action and declined market share.
- A Forbes report suggests that the recent boom in the DeFi space has saved Bitcoin from falling any further.
Following the Bitcoin halving event in May, the leading cryptocurrency’s price, market share and volatility have declined drastically. According to a recent Forbes report, a few analysts have suggested that Bitcoin’s price would have fallen much lower without the decentralized finance (DeFi) explosion in the last three months.
The excitement around DeFi makes new protocol tokens susceptible to boom and bust cycles. The most recent boom cycle is around liquidity mining, the report noted. Liquidity mining is a type of incentive program set up by new DeFi protocols intended to attract users or liquidity. Typically, these programs distribute governance tokens to liquidity providers, aka yield farmers.
On the surface level, liquidity mining may have little correlation to Bitcoin's price movements. However, there is a deeper connection. To receive governance tokens as compensation, yield farmers must participate in the network as either borrowers or lenders. This requires a deposit into a pool that borrowers can withdraw from, allowing yield farmers to earn above-market interest rates on their holdings in addition to the capital gains from COMP token appreciation.
The largest amount of value locked in DeFi comes from Ethereum ($715 million), followed by Bitcoin ($141 million). The report also noted that wrapped BTC (WBTC) is currently one of the hottest tokens on Ethereum due to a massive rush by yield farmers to buy the coin to participate in the Compound network and earn COMP governance tokens.
At the moment, the combined locked value of BTC and WBTC within DeFi amounts to $241 million worth Bitcoin, decreasing trading supply on the open market and buoying Bitcoin’s price. Furthermore, the impressive performance in the DeFi space over the last three months has
been aided by the “altseason.” The majority of altcoins trade on BTC pairs, meaning any new speculators entering the space should acquire Bitcoin before trading.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD bears regained control in the early hours of Wednesday, as the price fell from $9,255.30 to $9,254.40. The price consolidates in the flag formation and is sandwiched between the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves.
The price has strong resistance at $9,411.60, $9,431.60 and $9,687.75. On the other hand, the bears will need to conquer support at $9,203.50 (SMA 20), $9,135.45 and $9,019.40 to continue downward momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elon Musk, Binance, Coinbase Twitter accounts hacked posting scam links, $35,000 stolen already
The most popular cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, got its Twitter account hacked, in fact, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO also got hacked. Similarly, Coinbase and many others seem to have been hacked by the same hacker or group of hackers.
XRP/USD short-term bulls may lose hope if daily SMA gives in
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.1973. The fourth-largest digital coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday after a sharp sell-off below the psychological $0.2000.
ETH/USD lack of volatility indicates an explosive move to $250 or $220 is nearby
The second-largest cryptocurrency is not doing much, trading between $235 and $245 for the past six days. Ethereum price peaked at $248.98 on July 8 after a significant bull move, however, bulls have been unable...
LINK/USD hits a new all-time high at $8.89 and gets close to a $3 billion market capitalization
ChainLink is one of the best performing coins in the last two weeks after a massive 100% bull rally. LINK is up 450% since the low of March 13 and continues climbing the market capitalization ladder.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.