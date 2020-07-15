- Someone moved 50 BTC mined in 2010.
- The market is glued to $9,200 amid high uncertainty.
Bitcoin (BTC), the largest digital asset with the current market value of $169.9 billion, is hovering around $9,200 since the beginning of the week. BTC/USD touched the intraday high at $9,273 during early Asian hours and retreated to $9,220 by press time. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday amid a high sense of uncertainty.
Old Bitcoins on the move
An unknown Bitcoin holder moved Bitcoins mined in 2010 for the first time. According to the data, provided by Blockchain.com, someone moved 50 BTC mined on May 24, 2010, to a new address. At the time of writing the coins are still there, which means the user has no intention to send them to the mixers or split into small batches. As noted by the Telegram channel Goldfoundinshit, the sender might have wanted to check the reaction of the community.
In May, 50 Bitcoins mined in February 2009 moved. The community members though that it was Satoshi, moving his coins. However, the in-depth analysis didn't confirm that hypothesis.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
The intraday BTC charts reflect the high level of uncertainty on the market. Lots of spikes and dips, candles with long shadows, and lack of clear direction underline the sense of disappointment and indecision. The local support for BTC/USD is created by the lower line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $9,200. Once it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards the lowest level of July 14 at $9,104 and $9,000. This psychological barrier coincides with the lower line of the recent consolidation range and hosts a lot of stop orders that may slow down the decline. Once this barrier is out of the way, the sell-off may continue towards weekly SMA50 at $8,700.
On the upside, strong resistance is created by a confluence of 1-hour SMA50, SMA100 and the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $9,250. A sustainable move above this area will bring $9,345 (July 12 high) into focus. However, only a move of $9,400 is needed for the upside to gain traction. Once this happens, the upside momentum may increase and push the price towards $9,500 followed by $9,800.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elon Musk, Binance, Coinbase Twitter accounts hacked posting scam links, $35,000 stolen already
The most popular cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, got its Twitter account hacked, in fact, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO also got hacked. Similarly, Coinbase and many others seem to have been hacked by the same hacker or group of hackers.
XRP/USD short-term bulls may lose hope if daily SMA gives in
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.1973. The fourth-largest digital coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday after a sharp sell-off below the psychological $0.2000.
ETH/USD lack of volatility indicates an explosive move to $250 or $220 is nearby
The second-largest cryptocurrency is not doing much, trading between $235 and $245 for the past six days. Ethereum price peaked at $248.98 on July 8 after a significant bull move, however, bulls have been unable...
LINK/USD hits a new all-time high at $8.89 and gets close to a $3 billion market capitalization
ChainLink is one of the best performing coins in the last two weeks after a massive 100% bull rally. LINK is up 450% since the low of March 13 and continues climbing the market capitalization ladder.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.