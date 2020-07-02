Bitcoin Market Analysis: Only 27% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply has moved in 2020. BTC/USD falls below $9,100.

27% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply has moved this year, while the remaining 73% has been dormant.

Some experts forecast that Bitcoin will soon break down and start a new downtrend.

BTC/USD bears take price below $9,100.

Only 27% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply has moved this year, according to a NewsBTC report. This means that 73% of the supply has been dormant, with active traders utilizing margin, options and futures likely being the source of all of BTC’s volatility.

Rafael Schiltze-Kraft, the CTO of Glassnode, took to Twitter to comment on the news.

Speaking of HODLing...



Only 27% of the circulating #Bitcoin supply has moved in 2020.



Bitcoin’s last few weeks of consolidation have led several experts to forecast that the cryptocurrency will soon break down and start a new downtrend. Some of the factors supporting this narrative include the triple top at $10,500, the consecutive rejections it has posted at $10,000, and the lower highs it has been establishing.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD dropped from $9,237.03 to $9,096.40 this Thursday. The bears are in full control of the market, following a bullish Wednesday. In the process, the sellers have entirely taken away all the gains that the buyers made this Wednesday. The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight green sessions, while the RSI is floating around the neutral zone.

Support and Resistance

BTC/USD faces strong resistance at $9,237, $9,293, $9,312.35 (SMA 20) and $9,424 (SMA 50). On the downside, healthy support lies at $9,000.45 and $8,904.20

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 9094.49 Today Daily Change -142.83 Today Daily Change % -1.55 Today daily open 9237.32 Trends Daily SMA20 9333.61 Daily SMA50 9427.07 Daily SMA100 8488.63 Daily SMA200 8357.52 Levels Previous Daily High 9298.41 Previous Daily Low 9090.13 Previous Weekly High 9786.22 Previous Weekly Low 8988.56 Previous Monthly High 10404.88 Previous Monthly Low 8823.34 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9218.85 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9169.69 Daily Pivot Point S1 9118.83 Daily Pivot Point S2 9000.34 Daily Pivot Point S3 8910.56 Daily Pivot Point R1 9327.11 Daily Pivot Point R2 9416.89 Daily Pivot Point R3 9535.38



