Bitcoin Market Analysis: Only 27% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply has moved in 2020. BTC/USD falls below $9,100.

- 27% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply has moved this year, while the remaining 73% has been dormant.
- Some experts forecast that Bitcoin will soon break down and start a new downtrend.
- BTC/USD bears take price below $9,100.
Only 27% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply has moved this year, according to a NewsBTC report. This means that 73% of the supply has been dormant, with active traders utilizing margin, options and futures likely being the source of all of BTC’s volatility.
Rafael Schiltze-Kraft, the CTO of Glassnode, took to Twitter to comment on the news.
Speaking of HODLing...— Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@n3ocortex) June 30, 2020
Only 27% of the circulating #Bitcoin supply has moved in 2020.
That's right, 73% of all bitcoins in existence (~13.5M $BTC) have been dormant since 2019 and before.https://t.co/redga0JINT pic.twitter.com/F5y1Y6QfP0
Bitcoin’s last few weeks of consolidation have led several experts to forecast that the cryptocurrency will soon break down and start a new downtrend. Some of the factors supporting this narrative include the triple top at $10,500, the consecutive rejections it has posted at $10,000, and the lower highs it has been establishing.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD dropped from $9,237.03 to $9,096.40 this Thursday. The bears are in full control of the market, following a bullish Wednesday. In the process, the sellers have entirely taken away all the gains that the buyers made this Wednesday. The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight green sessions, while the RSI is floating around the neutral zone.
Support and Resistance
BTC/USD faces strong resistance at $9,237, $9,293, $9,312.35 (SMA 20) and $9,424 (SMA 50). On the downside, healthy support lies at $9,000.45 and $8,904.20
Key levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9094.49
|Today Daily Change
|-142.83
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.55
|Today daily open
|9237.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9333.61
|Daily SMA50
|9427.07
|Daily SMA100
|8488.63
|Daily SMA200
|8357.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9298.41
|Previous Daily Low
|9090.13
|Previous Weekly High
|9786.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|8988.56
|Previous Monthly High
|10404.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|8823.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9218.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9169.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9118.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|9000.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8910.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9327.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9416.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9535.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
