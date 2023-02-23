Market picture
Bitcoin closed below $24K for the first time in 8 days on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, however, buyers regained the upper hand, pushing the coin up to $24.4K. BTC came under pressure on Tuesday and Wednesday amid falling stock indices. Last night, the decline paused, which helped the crypto market recover some of its losses, bringing its total capitalisation back to $1.11 trillion.
Interestingly, according to Bloomberg, the monthly correlation between bitcoin and the S&P 500 has fallen to its lowest level since 2021. And it was easy to see how long cryptocurrencies ignored the decline in equities.
In our view, these markets remain interconnected and only "hear" each other's murmurs when they are persistent and pronounced. Less pronounced trends are perceived as noise that is filtered out.
The technical view of bitcoin's short-term momentum leaves room for further upside, as the most recent downside momentum was stopped at 61.8% of the upside momentum from last week's lows. Without the strong negative momentum of the equity indices, bitcoin retains a chance to test the 25,000 level before the end of the week. Such sustained attempts to climb higher could well take it there.
News background
New York's financial regulator is stepping up its crypto market oversight as its Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has announced an update to its tools for monitoring illegal cryptocurrency activity among its regulated entities.
The Ethereum team has scheduled the rollout of the Shanghai-Capella (Shapella) update to the Sepolia test network for 28 February. This update will follow The Merge and allow validators to withdraw funds from stacks. After Sepolia, the hardfork will be tested on the Goerli network and then (probably in March) implemented on Mainnet.
Shops in France will start accepting bitcoin payments thanks to a partnership between the Binance exchange and credit card company Ingenico. The programme will later be extended to European countries where Binance is licensed to operate, including Italy, Lithuania, Spain, Cyprus, Poland, and Sweden.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH holders face a tough decision while OFAC-compliant blocks hit 44%
Ethereum price is in limbo as it hovers below the midpoint of a recent downswing. Depending on how ETH produces a four-hour or a daily candlestick close relative to this level.
Will Tezos price sustain its Google-induced rally and hit the $1.75 target?
Tezos, the native token for an open-source blockchain that executes peer-to-peer transactions has witnessed a massive spike in its price with Google Cloud’s partnership announcement.
Terra Luna Classic price is the next altcoin to explode by 50%, but there’s a catch
Luna Classic price action is at an interesting point that suggests the possibility of an upswing in the near term. However, this outlook is not as straightforward as it seems.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Whales patiently building the cause
Dogecoin price has somewhat underperformed compared to most cryptocurrencies during this winter uptrend. Still, the notorious dog coin may be teaching investors an important lesson on patience.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.