Bitcoin rose 0.6% on Monday, ending the day near $38.4K, cruising at arm's length from the $38K level for the past five days. Ethereum has settled near $2800, losing 0.5% over the past 24 hours. Other altcoins in the top 10 have shown mixed dynamics, ranging from a decline of 1.9% (Solana) to a rise of 1.5% (Terra).
Total crypto market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, declined 0.7% overnight to $1.74 trillion. Bitcoin's dominance index added 0.2% to 42.1%.
The cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index was down 1 point to 27 by Tuesday and remains in "fear" mode.
Since late March, the bears have been intensifying from $39K, forming a sequence of lower highs. At the same time, the basis in the form of support at $38K generally remains untouched.
The crypto market seems to have laid at the bottom, missing the momentum of the US indices growth at the close of trading, indicating a high supply of coins for sale and reluctance to take active actions in anticipation of the Fed's decision on Wednesday. But there may be another lower bottom if the FOMC reaction to the Fed leads to a stock market sell-off.
According to Santiment, large investors have been aggressively buying Ethereum and Binance Coin over the past two weeks, which could signify an impending trend reversal.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said that cryptocurrencies offer advantages over fiat currencies in some respects, such as fast transaction times for payments. However, Dimon still recommends caution when investing in crypto-assets.
According to Coin ATM Radar, the global bitcoin ATM installation rate declined for the fourth consecutive month in April.
Meanwhile, Solana's blockchain went down for seven hours to carry out transactions due to a surge in operations that the network could not cope with.
Billionaire Mark Cuban suggested using DOGE to fight spam on Twitter, which Elon Musk recently bought out.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why you should not panic sell Zilliqa at current price levels
Zilliqa price crashed roughly 69% from its all-time high at $0.230 on April 1. ZIL might rally 37%, providing a better opportunity to short at the retest of the $0.097 to $0.121 breaker. If the altcoin produces a daily candlestick close above $0.121, it will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Bitcoin price could be undergoing Smart Money repositioning
Bitcoin price presents a hopeful scenario of a Wyckoff Accumulation phase. Traders should expect low momentum trading before the next directional trend is established. BTC price volume is dropping. Invalidation of the bullish scenario is a breach below $37,650.
Solana price to experience severe sell-offs as the bears aim for $63
Solana price is enduring one of the strongest downward slides in the crypto market. Despite the community's vocal optimism on social media, the digital asset could still experience more severe sell-offs if market conditions persist.
XRP price proposes lower targets amidst SEC delays and inflation pressures
XRP price looks concerningly bearish. SEC delays and global inflation seem to have bulls showing up in low proportion compared to the bears. XRP price is seeing an uptick in sellers' volume. Invalidation of the bearish case is a breach above $0.72.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin is likely to slide below $37,699 to collect liquidity before heading higher. BTC has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.