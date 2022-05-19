On Wednesday, Bitcoin was down 3%, ending the day around $29,200, remaining near that mark on Thursday morning. Ethereum lost 4.3%. Other altcoins in the top 10 fell from 1.8% (BNB) to 9.8% (Cardano). The total capitalisation of the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap, fell 3.6% overnight to $1.24 trillion. The Bitcoin Dominance Index rose 0.4% to 44.7%. The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index was up 1 point to 13 by Thursday and remains in ‘extreme fear’ territory.
Bitcoin resumed its decline on Wednesday amid a sharp weakening of US stock indices, which fell even more than BTC. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 lost more than 4% on Wednesday. The impressive oversold strength accumulated by the crypto market after it collapsed 40% from late March levels (versus 16% for the S&P500) temporarily limits the declining scale.
Nevertheless, the overall negative market sentiment has prevented the bulls from turning out in full force. So far, it isn’t easy to see reliable signs of oversold or rebound formation. We should be prepared for the cryptocurrency market to test support at last week’s lows again in the near term. We consider the area near 20K the final target for a potential selloff, which corresponds to Bitcoin’s long-term support line.
Among the news that caught our eye were:
Former US Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke called Bitcoin a harmful currency. He lashed out at cryptocurrencies, calling them “a great tool for extortionists”. Binance lost $1.6 billion due to the collapse of Terra tokens on the exchange’s balance sheet.
Billionaire Bill Ackman said one of the main reasons for Terra’s collapse was a pyramid scheme of business. Investors were promised a 20% yield backed by a token whose value was determined by demand from new investors.
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission, amid tensions in the Stablecoin market, is proposing to register cryptocurrencies based on their level of risk to investors. Microsoft has warned crypto investors of an increase in the activity of a new type of malware called Cryware, which allows the theft of assets from hot cryptocurrency wallets. Birgit Rodolph, executive director of the German BaFin, called for universal regulation of the DeFi industry across the EU.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
MATIC price could rally 55% as bulls challenge bears
MATIC price is hovering below a critical resistance level that has prevented gains. If bulls manage to conquer this barrier, the chances of an uptrend will improve drastically, allowing Polygon to trigger a quick run-up.
How to catch the next trade setup for Crypto.com price
Crypto.com price faces a decisive moment as it trades under a significant barrier for roughly a week. The bullish outlook and a recovery rally is dependent on the fact that CRO manages to overcome this hurdle.
Cardano price faces bearish continuation to $0.50, even $0.42
Cardano price action shows continued bearish selling pressure towards the $0.50 value area. ADA did close above a key Ichimoku level on Tuesday, but follow-through by bulls never happened.
Avalanche price preps for a devastating decline as bears aim for pain at $12.50
Avalanche price could be setting up an explosive move to the downside aiming for targets most investors would call impossible. Avalanche price displays reasons to consider a significant macro sell-off underway.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin price shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.