Bitcoin is an investment of choice for millennials during coronavirus pandemic

- Bitcoin's short-term recovery is limited by a critical resistance of $9,000.
- Millennials consider Bitcoin as a preferable investment tool along with gold.
BTC/USD is hovering around $8,800, down from Monday's low registered at $8,974. The first digital asset came close to the critical resistance of $9,000 but reversed back inside the range as the upside momentum faded away on approach to the significant technical level. BTC has bee range-bound with a bearish bias on Tuesday, down 1.5% since the beginning of the day.
Millennials bet on Bitcoin
Millennials are more likely to choose Bitcoin as an investment during economic uncertainty caused by coronavirus pandemic, according to the recent research carried out by iTrustCapital.
Experts of the trading platform for cryptocurrencies and physical gold asked respondents about the assets they would choose during a pandemic outbreak of the coronavirus. Notably, gold was the asset of choice in all age-groups. About 44% of the participants said they would invest money in the precious metal. However, people aged from 30 to 44 were twice as likely to buy Bitcoin than any other age group. The results of the survey confirm the conclusions of the previous reports. Thus the experts of 2gether found out that over 55% of Bitcoin users are people aged 25 to 45. Also, the survey conducted by a social investment platform eToro in September 2019 revealed that 40% of millennials would invest in cryptocurrencies to hedge against recession.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday chart, the initial support from BTC/USD is crated by a confluence of SMA50 and SMA100 1-hour located on the approach to $8,700. This level is likely to slow down the short-term bears; however, if it is broken, the sell-off may gain traction and take the price towards the next support of $8,600.
The recovery is capped by SMA200 1-hour at $8,950, closely followed by Monday's high at $8,974 and psychological $9,000. This is an ultimate short-term target for Bitcoin bulls, that needs to be taken out to mitigate the initial bearish pressure and bring BTC back on the recovery track.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is an investment of choice for millennials during coronavirus pandemic
BTC/USD is hovering around $8,800, down from Monday's low registered at $8,974. The first digital asset came close to the critical resistance of $9,000 but reversed back inside the range.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls fail to reclaim $0.2400; consolidation ahead
Ripple's XRP peaked above $0.2400 on Monday only to drop back to $0.235 by the time of writing. Despite the retreat, the third-largest digital asset is still about 1.5% higher from this time on Monday.
ETH/USD fails to stay above $230.00, pressured by delisting of ETH pairs on Bitfinex
ETH/USD hit the intraday low at $226.00 and recovered to $233.00. By the time of writing, ETH/USD settled at $228.0. ETH, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $25.5 billion, has gained over 3% in the recent 24 hours amid the recovery on the cryptocurrency market.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD may be vulnerable to short-term losses
Litecoin (LTC), the 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $3.9 billion, has gained 3.7% in recent 24 hours. The coin topped at $62.38 on Monday and retreated to $60.70 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.