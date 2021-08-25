Bitcoin (BTC) buyers continued to take profits during Asia hours as short-term overbought signals appeared on the charts. The cryptocurrency is trading around initial support at $47,500 at press time and is down about 3% over the past 24 hours. A lower support zone between $42,000-$45,000 could stabilize the pullback.

