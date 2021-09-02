Bitcoin (BTC) buyers were active during Asia hours and defended support around the 200-day moving average. The cryptocurrency is testing initial resistance around $50,000 and is up about 5% over the past 24 hours. A breakout above current levels could yield further upside towards $55,000.
Bitcoin four-hour chart (CoinDesk, TradingView)
-
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is approaching overbought territory, which typically precedes brief pullbacks similar to August 23 when buyers failed to break above $50,000 resistance.
-
Initial support is seen at the 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart, currently around $47,800, which could stabilize a pullback.
-
Upside momentum has faded over the past few weeks, although buyers are likely to defend lower support as bitcoin consolidates.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu resume bull rally, undeterred by copycats and fractionalized NFTs
A collective of DeFi's early adopters and collectors offer millions of fractions of the Shiba-Inu-themed NFT at $1 each. Several copycat meme coins compete with DOGE and SHIB for market share.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC kick-starts second phase of bull run, joins altcoins
Bitcoin price saw its uptrend being thwarted multiple times over the past week. However, the recent upswing seems to be taking a second jab at this barrier and is likely to push through it, restarting the bull run.
Polygon bottomed out and now MATIC price is ready for a bull run
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next.
SafeMoon price appears ready to double
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on SafeMoon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how SAFEMOON behaves as it trades within a narrow range.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.