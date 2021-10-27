Bitcoin looks to regain poise during overnight trade having avoided a short-term bullish-to-bearish trend change with the help of a crucial support level.
-
The top cryptocurrency is trading near $61,400 at press time, representing a 1.4% gain on the day.
-
While prices fell by 4.3% on Tuesday, sellers failed to break the support level near $59,800 and confirm a head-and-shoulders (H&S) breakdown on the 4-hour chart.
-
Chart analysts consider H&S breakdown as a bearish signal. The pattern often yields an extended sell-off to the downside.
-
A potential H&S breakdown on the 4-hour chart would expose support to near $54,000.
-
Resistance is seen at $63,700 (Oct. 25 high). A higher break could take bitcoin to record highs.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price must reclaim crucial level to avoid bigger losses
XRP price is on the edge of decline if it fails to rise above a critical resistance level, putting any chance of recovery in jeopardy. Ripple must also hold above its last line of defense to avoid dropping lower toward $1.
Cardano price at make-or-break point while ADA remains indecisive
Cardano price has been on a tight consolidative move for more than a month. However, this coiling up is a precursor to an explosive move. While on-chain metrics are all hinting at a bearish outlook, technicals suggest that there is hope.
Polkadot price targets all-time highs ahead of parachains launch
Analysts remain optimistic on the Polkadot network’s parachain launch scheduled for November 2021. Though the percentage of DOT tokens staked has dropped consistently, its price continues its upward climb.
Dogecoin price to explode 50% as Shiba Inu profits head to DOGE
Dogecoin price has been on an uptrend for roughly a month, but the ascent seems to have evolved to a pattern that hints at a correction. Therefore, investors need to be aware of a short-term pullback for DOGE, which eventually results in a 50% climb.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.