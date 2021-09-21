Bitcoin (BTC) is stabilizing as buyers defended support around the $40,000-$42,000 breakout range. The cryptocurrency is oversold on intraday charts, which could encourage further upside towards the $47,000 resistance level.
BTC was trading around $43,000 at press time and is roughly flat over the past 24 hours.
-
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is deeply oversold, which typically precedes short-term price rises.
-
Bitcoin faces initial resistance at the 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart, currently around $47,000, and then at $50,000, where buyers have continuously taken profits.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
