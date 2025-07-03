- The cryptocurrency market experienced a 2% growth on Wednesday, resulting in $258 million in short liquidations over the past 24 hours.
- Bitcoin rallied above $109,000 following the US trade deal with Vietnam and a rise in the M2 money supply.
- Ethereum, XRP, and Solana rallied by 7%, 3%, and 4%, respectively, as the altcoin market recovered.
Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded to $109,000 on Wednesday as the US agreement with Vietnam and a rise in the global M2 money supply stirred a surge in its open interest (OI), which spiked to 689.78K BTC worth about $75 billion. The broader cryptocurrency market rallied alongside BTC, with top altcoins Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and Solana (SOL) rising 7%, 3%, and 4%, respectively.
Bitcoin, crypto market rally on Vietnam trade deal and M2 money supply surge
The cryptocurrency market saw a rebound on Wednesday, rising 2% to reclaim its $3.5 trillion market capitalization.
The rally follows President Donald Trump's announcement on Wednesday, claiming that the US has secured a trade agreement with Vietnam that would ease certain tariffs previously imposed on Vietnamese exports.
As part of the deal, a 20% tariff will apply to Vietnamese imports into the US, while "transshipping" into the US will face a steeper 40% levy, according to Trump. He further noted that Vietnam will open its market to the US with zero tariffs on all American imports into the country.
"In order words, they will 'OPEN THEIR MARKET TO THE UNITED STATES,' meaning that we will be able to sell our product into Vietnam at ZERO tariff," wrote President Trump in a Wednesday Truth Social post.
The development sparked a rise in Bitcoin, with the top cryptocurrency rallying 3% over the past 24 hours. The gains pushed BTC above $109,000 — just shy of its all-time high of $111,970 — driving its futures open interest (OI) from 651.66K BTC to 689.78K BTC, according to Coinglass data. Open interest is the total worth of outstanding contracts in a derivatives market.
BTC Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
Bitcoin's rise could also be attributed to the increase in the US M2 money supply, which rose 4.5% year-over-year in May to a high of $21.94 trillion, according to The Kobeissi Letter. The rally marks the US M2's 19th straight month of growth, surpassing the previous all-time high of $21.86 trillion set in March 2022.
The M2 is a measure of the money supply across the global economy, as tracked by central banks, including cash, checking deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit that are available for spending and investments.
Bitcoin tends to track changes in global and US M2 money supply with a lag of three to six months. The global M2 money supply currently lags behind Bitcoin by 3 months, suggesting the top crypto could extend its rally in the coming months.
BTC vs Global M2 Liquidity. Source: Zerohedge
Meanwhile, Bitcoin's push to $109,000 has sparked a rally among altcoins, as Ethereum, XRP, and Solana recorded gains of 7%, 3%, and 4%, respectively, in the past 24 hours. The broader altcoin market also witnessed sizable gains, with most coins in the top 100 seeing an uptick of over 7%.
The surge in the crypto market has triggered $320.6 million in liquidations, comprising $62.8 million in long liquidations and $258.5 million in short liquidations, over the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass data.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin resumes upward momentum eyeing all-time highs as Ethereum, XRP offer bullish signals
Bitcoin (BTC) resumes its bullish momentum after briefly declining to $105,100 on Wednesday. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is trading at around $107,665 at the time of writing, up nearly 2% on the day.
Celestia Price Forecast: Bullish RSI divergence in TIA fuels channel breakout chances
Celestia’s quick intraday recovery outpaces other top altcoins in the last 24 hours. TIA Open Interest surges amid the growing anticipation of a trend reversal. The technical outlook shows a bullish RSI divergence that could trigger a breakout from a falling channel.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC consolidates as Trump's budget bill and tariff chatter resume
Bitcoin price hovers in a range-bound scenario after a 7.32% rally the previous week. Reports indicate that Trump’s budget deadline and tariff pause expiration in early July could impact the price of BTC.
Bonk discontinues redemption for Solana Saga owners as claims slow down
Bonk shows a quick recovery following a bearish start to the week, teases a post-retest reversal from a falling wedge pattern. Bonk announces the discontinuation of token redemption for Solana Saga phone owners from July 31.
Bitcoin: Inches away from all-time highs
Bitcoin price recovers nearly 7% so far this week, remaining just inches away from its record levels. Global risk appetite is increasing as the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, along with the Fed's softer stance on crypto-related banking, takes hold.
