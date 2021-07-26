Crypto Overview: BTCUSD and ETHUSD Lows in place and trending higher.
Technical Analysis Bitcoin: 35k is the next level of support required for further upside.
Technical Analysis Ethereum: The 2000 (TL2) now supports for higher prices.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave i of (iii).
Ethereum Elliott Wave: Wave i of (iii).
Trading Levels Bitcoin: 30,000 is Major level 3 (TL3|30,000) The Next levels are Minor Levels 35,000 and 38,000.
Trading Levels Ethereum: 2000 Major level TL2|2,000 support. Next evels are Minor Levels.
also called Minor Group 1: 2,100|2,200|2,300 the aim is to have the 2,300 top of Minor Group 1 the tested support. As this sets the target for 2,500 the Medium Level.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Trend traders should be long and Hodlers buy more.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price hits $40,000 as Amazon allegedly prepares for cryptocurrency payments
Bitcoin price is currently hovering below $40,000 after a retest. A pullback to the range’s mid-point seems likely after such a massive rally. Such a move will provide buyers a breather to recuperate and prepare for the next leg of the upswing.
Robinhood plans to add crypto wallet and new features as IPO nears
Robinhood is focusing on digital currencies as it expands its crypto functions on its platform. While users are not able to transfer digital assets out of the account, customers have been looking to trade on crypto exchanges instead. The popular trading company is expected to go public later this week.
XRP price ambitions obstructed, as Ripple reveals a 30% range of imposing resistance
XRP price has recorded a muted rebound after reaching an oversold reading on the daily RSI, trailing the three-day bounces recorded at the beginning of June or late May and casting doubt on the commitment and emotion behind the jump from the July 20 low.
Chainlink price must break three resistance barriers before LINK can breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Chainlink price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LINK could be heading next as on-chain metrics turn bullish. Watch the full video to get the more.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.