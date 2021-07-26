Trading Levels Bitcoin: 30,000 is Major level 3 (TL3|30,000) The Next levels are Minor Levels 35,000 and 38,000. Trading Levels Ethereum: 2000 Major level TL2|2,000 support. Next evels are Minor Levels. also called Minor Group 1: 2,100|2,200|2,300 the aim is to have the 2,300 top of Minor Group 1 the tested support. As this sets the target for 2,500 the Medium Level.

Crypto Overview: BTCUSD and ETHUSD Lows in place and trending higher. Technical Analysis Bitcoin: 35k is the next level of support required for further upside. Technical Analysis Ethereum: The 2000 (TL2) now supports for higher prices.

