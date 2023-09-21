While the Bitcoin network has continued to expand over the years, the Bitcoin (BTC $26,969) mining industry has yet to see a comparable increase in carbon footprint — an achievement that a Bloomberg analyst argues “few industries can claim.”
This, in turn, could drive the next wave of institutional investment.
On Sept. 20, Bloomberg crypto market analyst Jamie Coutts cited data showing that the sustainable energy mix for Bitcoin has continued to rise since 2021 and is now over 50%. This has led to the growth of emissions slowing relative to the network’s continued expansion.
Bitcoin as a global monetary network is scaling while its carbon impact declines. Few industries can claim this achievement.
He said that the evolving relationship between Bitcoin network growth and the global push to transition from fossil fuels could “catalyze a wave of institutional and even sovereign investment capital.”
The analyst added that as energy constitutes well over 50% of mining’s operational costs:
The incentive to acquire the cheapest energy sources is contributing to the network’s rising hash rate while simultaneously reducing the industry’s emissions or carbon intensity.
Energy emissions refer to the greenhouse gases and air pollutants emitted as byproducts from different energy sources and activities, whereas carbon intensity measures how clean the electricity is.
On Sept. 18, Cointelegraph reported that the next generation of Bitcoin miners was focusing on alternative energy sources for efficiency.
However, the percentage of sustainable energy used in Bitcoin mining has been a point of debate, as Cambridge University’s model (which hasn’t been updated since January 2022) stated that mining from sustainable energy sources is just 37.6%.
Climate technology venture investor and activist Daniel Batten, however, argues that this is actually above 50%.
Google is learning pic.twitter.com/xt8flWKN63— Daniel Batten (@DSBatten) September 19, 2023
He said in anX post that the Cambridge figures were out because off-grid mining and methane mitigation are currently not included in its calculations.
Earlier this year, Batten reported that the intensity of Bitcoin mining emissions had fallen to its lowest-ever level.
Bitcoin Net Zero Emission Tracker. Source: batcoinz.com/Daniel Batten
Moreover, he predicts that the Bitcoin network will become carbon neutral by December 2024.
“By 2030, the Bitcoin network is projected to mitigate 10x more emissions from the atmosphere than it produces, an astonishing achievement,” claimed Batten.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana price sustains recovery rally despite falling daily active addresses
Solana price shows strong bullish momentum, which has seen the Ethereum killer break out from a descending parallel channel. Strangely, the daily active addresses on-chain metric fails to mirror this optimism, which is unorthodox considering the two parameters conventionally to go hand in hand.
ImmutableX price rallies by 40% in 24 hours, but whale activity remains weak
ImmutableX price rise astonished the market as the altcoin led the crypto market rally on Tuesday. The altcoin hit a 45-day high and, managed to flip many of the resistance levels into support floors. The reason behind the rally is unknown, but the whales seem to be active once again.
US House Committee passes bill to prevent issuance of CBDC
The United States is a landmine of regulatory trouble for the crypto space, but the technology behind it was being pursued for adoption. However, the application of this technology is also being objected to by many, attempting to end things before they even begin.
Optimism price outlook as network sells 116 million OP tokens
Optimism network has revealed plans to start selling 116 million OP tokens in a private sale immediately. At current rates, these tokens are valued at approximately $162.4 million but the transfer is not expected to impact market price.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates crash in September
Bitcoin price remains unfazed by the US CPI announcement on September 13 and continues to move in a range. The weekly chart, however, shows a potential short-term recovery rally that could set the stage for a steep correction.