Bitcoin Headline News Today:Bitcoin broke a key resistance level making investors believe there is further upside.
Crypto Market Summary Elliott Wave Analysis : Elliott Wave iii of (iii).
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Today I' looking at the Impulse wave upwards that can reach 25,000.
Here is what market makers have in store for MATIC price
MATIC price has shown an incredible recovery run over the past three weeks. The bounce from the recent pullback suggests that bullish momentum is back. However, things could turn ugly.
Investors can expect big moves from Tezos’ XTZ due to this…
Tezos price has been coiling up under a stiff resistance barrier for almost a month. The recent recovery has pushed it close to forming a bullish setup that could potentially result in an uptrend.
Why Crypto.com price is suddenly so bullish
Crypto.com price shows trend-rallying signals to begin the month of July. Placing a short-term bullish trade is justifiable for these reasons. Crypto.com price could awaken bulls to meet at the table as a bullish engulfing candle has recently breached through the $0.11 barrier.
Is the mudslide over? ApeCoin price shows bullish redemption
ApeCoin price has printed consecutive bullish engulfing candlesticks on the 3-hour chart. APE price successfully breached and retested the 8-day simple moving average. Invalidation of the uptrend trend scenario is a breach below $4.57.
Bitcoin: This support level can define BTC’s fate
Bitcoin price ended Q2 with a -56% return, which is the first in its 11-year history. On-chain metrics hint at bottom formation but technicals reveal more room to the downside. Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.