Bitcoin Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading Strategies.
00:00 Ethereum prediction.
04:08 Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
17:00 Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Overview: Bitcoin is in a bullish corrective continuation pattern that is in complete as a Wave (iv).
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Overview: (a) (b) (c) corrective retracement to 58,000.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: y of (iv) of i) of 3 of (5).
Trading Levels Bitcoin: Support 58 Resistance 65 Medium Level then Group2 66,500|67200|68,000.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Working a ClassicTrading Levels pattern across 65,000 Medium Level (ML65).
Trading Tip"
"99%+ of traders don't care about Ferraris and yachts. They just want to pay their bills, save a little extra money, and sleep well at night. The only way to do that is to bat 70% or more. Anything less, and these goals are nothing more than fantasy." - Melnick.
