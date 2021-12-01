Bitcoin Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading Strategies.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Overview.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Overview: Short term resistance 58,000 and support 55,900.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: iii) of 3 of (5).
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Buying the dip.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price positioned for bullish reversal, with 100% gains in sight
Cardano price action has been some of the most dismal and disappointing out of all the major cryptocurrencies. But Cardano’s fortunes are about to change. Cardano price has been a consistent loser over the past three months. Since the week of Sep 3rd, ADA has trudged lower and lower.
Shiba Inu attempts to breakout towards $0.0000750, SHIBA bulls look to resume uptrend
Shiba Inu price has likely found a bottom and is likely to begin the next phase of a new upswing. A double-bottom was formed at $0.0000375 and it held as support. Shiba Inu price has a good reason to be bullish. The most critical price ...
Decentraland price looks overextended as MANA eyes 40% correction
Decentraland price has been the biggest surprise of 2021, gaining a staggering 7,766% since January 1st, 2021. However, the same seven-week Gann cycle that triggers the correction in Bitcoin and Ethereum is now present on the MANA weekly chart.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Leading cryptos take the back seat
Bitcoin price is likely to face some underperformance against Ethereum, XRP, and the broader altcoin market. Ethereum price action pushes higher during the Tuesday trading session, making another attempt at new all-time highs. XRP price is close to recovering all ...
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?