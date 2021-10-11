Bitcoin Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Overview: For Bitcoin to remain bullish the 46,500 needs to remain the support.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: (a) of ii) of 3 of (5).
Trading Levels Bitcoin:Major TradingLevel TL5| 50,000 and Minor Group 1 is 51|532|53k Mid-point 55k.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Expecting a dip at the 55k area to test lower starting with 53k.
Trading tip: In trading, you have to be defensive and aggressive at the same time. If you are not aggressive, you are not going to make money, and if you are not defensive, you are not going to keep the money.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Bitcoin's Elliott Wave.
17:48 Ethereum prediction.
24:00 Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH prepares for new all-time highs
Ethereum price action saw bulls flocking it at $3.250, around the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the monthly pivot, as favorable tailwinds hovered in cryptocurrencies. For the second week in a row, ETH price action broke above ...
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple on track for $1.42
This week, Ripple (XRP) bulls entered at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.98. As profit level, the green ascending trend line from the previous uptrend acted as resistance and saw profit-taking around $1.17.
SafeMoon price will gladly benefit patient bulls with massive breakout
SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) price action has managed to break out of the downtrend that lasted several months. The bullish breakout came as cryptocurrencies gained new attention, with Bitcoin hitting $50.000. The favorable tailwind got translated ...
Shiba Inu defends $0.000024 as SHIB aims for further gains
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action has formed a historical bullish candle this week with a 330% appreciation. As SHIB price comes off the high near the end of this week, expect bulls to wait for the first support level to offer itself as an entry point for ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.