Bitcoin and Ethereum BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels. Price Prediction Today.
Today I compare the NASDAQ and Bitcoin, we talk about the Elliott Wave bearish wave count and the Bitcoin Bullish Elliott Wave count and drill into the intraday for the next two possible moves up for BTCUSD.
Bitcoin BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels. Price Prediction Today - TradingLounge.
Content Bitcoin BTC/USD.
Summary Bitcoin like the Nasdaq needs to be confirmed as bullish and this will take some time.
Elliott Wave iii of (iii) of v) of 1 Or Wave (c) of b) of 2.
Strategies Nil.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot Price Prediction: A 12% decline in the making?
Polkadot price shows short-term bearish bias within an uptrend rally that began in the winter of 2023. Traders should keep their eyes open for any sudden changes to market behavior and manage risk accordingly while trading the Polkadot price.
XRP staking to catalyze the next Ripple bull run?
XRP price is enticing investors to take a speculative buy as recent innovations could lead to an out-of-nowhere style crypto rally. Still, the technicals do not suggest the move will occur, but this thesis assesses how market behavior could change and create an ideal bullish trade.
HBAR price set to crash 20% as 3 billion tokens will flood markets in March
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) has bulls running for the hills as another vesting period is coming to an end in March. Throughout the next month, roughly 3 billion tokens will be unleashed in the markets, forcing supply to outpace demand.
Avalanche price has AVAX bulls doubting support with ECB set to unwind portfolio
Avalanche (AVAX) price and other risk assets such as altcoins, cryptocurrencies and equities are due for a leg lower this week. The big motivation for that sell-off comes on the back of the European Central Bank (ECB), which is set to offload a big portion of its inflated balance sheet.
Bitcoin: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.