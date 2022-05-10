The last time the largest cryptocurrency by market cap traded under $30,000 was in July 2021.
Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $30,000 on Tuesday as both traditional financial markets and cryptocurrencies suffered from a sell-off caused by the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening as well as recession fears.
The latest decline left bitcoin at a 10-month low and its lowest price this year.
The last time the largest cryptocurrency by market cap fell below the $30,000 threshold was on July 20, 2021, when it hit $29,301 before rebounding.
BTC down: What experts are saying
Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said:
"The recent crypto slide is strictly based on the tech share-led sell-off and not fundamentals for the cryptoverse. Bearish momentum could take bitcoin towards the $28,500 level, but that might start to be where some long-term bets come into play. The long-term fundamentals remain in place for bitcoin, but a return to record highs will take a long time. Bitcoin will start to stabilize when the bloodbath on Wall Street ends and right now many investors are still in panic-selling mode."
Steven McClurg, Valkyrie chief investment officer and co-founder, told CoinDesk TV on Monday:
"If the Fed continues to raise rates through June and July, we'll probably continue to get markets going down all the way through the summer. My expectation though is that due to midterm elections coming up in November, we'll probably see the Fed pausing or even lowering rates starting at the September meeting, so that will be the catalyst. We could see the market going back up at that point."
Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at Arca, wrote in a report:
"This is just a buyer strike of ultimate proportions, and it remains to be seen what (if anything) will bring buyers back."
This month the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points (0.5 percentage points) and will likely do so again at its next meeting in June.
Bitcoin's price drop is part of an across-the-board market sell-off.
All three major stock market indexes are down, with the S&P 500 currently trading down 3.2% at 3991. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were also trading lower, at 11,623, or -4.5% and 32,245, -2%.
As part of this market sell-off, the correlation coefficient between bitcoin and the Nasdaq hit an all-time high of 0.8, according to data firm Kaiko. This is considered to be a strong positive correlation.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price could rebound after reaching extreme oversold levels
Bitcoin price steep decline spells for a capitulation event underway. More price decline is likely to occur, but traders should consider the bullish macro thesis event until $28,799 is broken. The Bitcoin price decline has analysts deeming the cryptocurrency market a bear market.
Zilliqa price stabilizes before ZIL retests $0.12
Zilliqa price is coming off a deep pullback from the massive 500% rally in March. Last week’s weekly candlestick showed a historically bullish reversal pattern, but follow-through is necessary to confirm that pattern.
Binance coin price is on its way to $250
Binance coin price is likely to continue falling in the short term before the anticipated market bounce occurs. $250 is a probable target. Binance coin price had produced a ramping 1-2 pattern before a bearish engulfing candle displayed on the 3-day chart.
ApeCoin price collapses to new two month lows, APE bulls are terrified
ApeCoin price action has one of the worst-looking daily Ichimoku charts in the entire altcoin space. The collapse is impressive not only from a price perspective but from the almost ridiculously oversold levels in APE’s oscillators.
Bitcoin: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50bps hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.