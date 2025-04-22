- Bitcoin price broke above $91,000 on Tuesday for the first time in 52 days, dating back to March 2.
- Bitcoin ETFs recorded $381 million in inflows on Monday, signaling capital rotation from US equities to cryptocurrencies among US-based corporate investors.
- Technical indicators on the BTC/USD daily chart suggest a potential leg-up toward $95,000 if momentum holds.
Bitcoin price forecast hints at a $95,000 breakout as markets react to rising ETF demand and United States (US) President Donald Trump’s criticism of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell.
Bitcoin price tops $91K as Trump escalates attack on Fed Chair Powell
Bitcoin’s price surged past $91,000 on Tuesday for the first time in 50 days, fueled by a mix of political factors and institutional demand.
A key catalyst behind the Bitcoin price rally is President Trump's criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which triggered volatility in traditional markets and redirected capital toward crypto markets.
Over the weekend, Trump accused Powell of “politicizing rate policy” and “sabotaging economic momentum”—comments that rattled equity and bond investors already navigating uncertainty around future interest rate moves.
Trump doubled down on this rhetoric on Monday. At a press conference, he said, “Powell should do the rate cuts because the European Central Bank has cut interest rates. I'm not happy with him—I let him know it. If I want him out, he’ll be outta there real fast. Believe me.”
Powell, for his part, has maintained that he intends to complete his term as Federal Reserve Chair, which is set to end on May 15, 2026.
US Dollar Index Performance | Source: YahooFinance
The fallout from Trump’s remarks was swift. The US Dollar index (UDY) fell to a three-year low, briefly weakening to 97.923 against a basket of major currencies. Simultaneously, US government bonds came under pressure as investors offloaded traditional safe-haven assets. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged above 4.4%, reflecting growing investor unease over political interference in monetary policy.
Bitcoin ETF demand surges amid US markets turbulence
In contrast, Bitcoin gained more than 5% in the last 48 hours, buoyed by renewed risk appetite in the crypto sector. Analysts point to a “flight-to-alternative-assets” narrative, with spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US posting net inflows of $381 million over the past week.
Notably, this represents the highest single-day inflow since January 2025. A closer look at the FarSide data shows Ark Invest’s ARKB took in the largest inflow share with $116 million.
Bitcoin ETF Flows, April 22 | Source: Farside
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and Fidelity’s FBTC made up the top three buyers list with $41 million and $87 million inflow, respectively, on Monday.
Investor sentiment was further boosted by the appointment of Paul Atkins as the new Chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Known for his market-liberal views and historical criticism of overregulation, Atkins’ confirmation marks a potential turning point for crypto oversight in the US.
In his inaugural statement, Atkins emphasized the need to establish a “comprehensive, innovation-supportive regulatory framework” for digital assets, vowing to prioritize clarity around spot ETFs, token classification, and DeFi protocols. The shift in tone from his predecessor, Gary Gensler, has already been met with cautious optimism across crypto markets.
Bitcoin Price Forecast Today: SMA line-up suggests $94,000 breakout ahead
Bitcoin price forecast on Tuesday leans bullish as BTC decisively broke past $91,000 for the first time in 50 days, confirming a strong breakout from a prolonged consolidation phase.
The 12-hour chart indicates a robust shift in momentum, with BTC trading well above the 5, 8, and 13-period SMAs, all of which are positively aligned and steepening—an established bullish signal suggesting sustained upside pressure.
Bitcoin price forecast today | Source: TradingView
The most recent 12-hour candle posted a 4.93% gain, pushing the price into a region that has historically acted as resistance. Volume support appears solid at 15.7K, adding confirmation to the breakout strength. The RSI currently sits at 71.77, above the 70 threshold, implying overbought conditions—but rather than a reversal, this level often precedes further upside in trending markets. The RSI’s divergence from its moving average (now at 57.46) further emphasizes the current bullish bias.
While a retracement to the $87,900 support level remains possible, especially on profit-taking, the Bitcoin price targets $94,000 if momentum holds. Failure to hold close above $88,500 could negate this bullish outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dozens of crypto-related ETFs await SEC approval, among them those related to XRP, Litecoin, and Solana
Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg, highlights 72 crypto-related ETFs awaiting SEC approval. The diversity of these ETFs encompasses major cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, Litecoin, and Solana, as well as meme-based memecoins.
Aptos price extends gains on broader crypto market recovery, presence in Osaka expo
APT token rises for the second consecutive day amid a widespread crypto recovery and expectations of growing adoption. Aptos powers the official digital wallet of Expo 2025 in Osaka, processing over 588,000 transactions with 133,000 new accounts.
Bitcoin bullish momentum builds as premium exceeds 9% for first time in three months
Bitcoin price is extending its gains, trading above $94,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a two-day rally of 9.75% so far this week. BTC rally gathers momentum as trade war fears ease, following US President Donald Trump’s downplaying of tensions with China.
Solana and Sui surge, igniting interest in DeFi as TVL rebounds
Altcoins like Solana (SOL) and Sui gain strength on Wednesday, buoyed by several factors, including a significant recovery in the networks' Total Value Locked (TVL) in Decentralized Finance (DeFi).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC holds steady, Fed warns of tariffs’ impact, as Gold hits new highs
Bitcoin price consolidates above $84,000 on Friday, a short-term support that has gained significance this week. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization continued to weather storms caused by US President Donald Trump's incessant trade war with China after pausing reciprocal tariffs for 90 days on April 9 for other countries.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.