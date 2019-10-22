- Bitcoin may fall to $2,000 once the neckline is broken.
- Peter Schiff says it is a red flag, nit a buying opportunity.
The financial expert and vocal Bitcoin critic Pitter Schiff believe that Bitcoin's technical picture is horrible as the bear flag formation point to a potential decline towards $6,000 and proceed to as low as $2,000.
"The Bitcoin chart looks horrible. Not only does the flag that followed the recent breakdown project a move to $6K, but we are close to completing the right shoulder of a head and shoulders top, with a $14K head, and neckline just below $8K, that projects a collapse to below $2K!" he wrote in his Twitter account.
However, bitcoin proponents offered him to prove his words with actions. Thus, well-known Bitcoin supporter Whale Panda suggested that he opened a short position on BitMEX with 100x leverage. He also mentioned that some citizens of certain countries are banned from the platform.
"Hi Peter, how about putting some skin in the game? You can short Bitcoin 100x. You're going to have to use a VPN though since well US, North Korea, Syria, Iran and other countries like this are banned." he wrote.
Unlike many Bitcoin owners, Schiff does not consider a decline to $2000 as a good buying opportunity. He believes that such price movements make Bitcoin a dangerous asset for serious investments.
"Do you really think that if the price of Bitcoin drops by 90%, from $20K down to $2K, that it will look like a bargain? To whom? Smarter investors will recognize that it can just as easily drop another 90%, from $2,000 to $200" he replied to one of the posts on Twitter.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD struggles to stay above $8,000
After a brief foray into the $8,200-zone, BTC/USD had a hugely bearish Tuesday, wherein the price fell from $8,215.70 to $8,030.50. Since then, the bulls have tried to recover the price as BTC has slightly improved to $8,037.55.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD grinds to a halt ahead triangle breakout
Ripple performance in October has been relatively better compared to other major digital currencies. The world’s third-largest crypto is stepped above $0.30 last week but failed in sustaining gains towards $0.31.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD slips back inside the range, $180.00 still out of reach
ETH/USD hit $178.28 on Monday and retreated to $174.57 by press time. The second-largest coin is moving inside a tight range amid slow trading activity in sync with the market.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD on recovery track, still below critical resistance of $7.80
NEO, currently the 21st largest coin with the total market value of $527 million, has gained about 1.7% in recent 24 hours to trade at $7.5 at the time of writing. Since the beginning of Tuesday, NEO/USD has gained about 1%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.