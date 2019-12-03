- Bitcoin Cash is marginally lower today trading 0.22% down for the session.
- The hourly chart has formed a triangle formation and price is headed toward the apex.
BCH/USD 1-Hour Chart
Over the last month, the price of Bitcoin Cash has capitulated from a high of around 308.13 to a low of 192.24.
Since then there has been a small retracement and we find the price in a small retracement phase.
Now the market needs to decide if the downtrend on the higher timeframe will continue.
A break of the pattern will go a long way to help make that decision.
The good news for the bulls is the price is still holding above the 200 psychological level.
Additional Levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|213.7426
|Today Daily Change
|-0.3396
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|214.0822
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|233.3202
|Daily SMA50
|249.0333
|Daily SMA100
|260.7943
|Daily SMA200
|317.4677
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|216.3682
|Previous Daily Low
|209.7002
|Previous Weekly High
|226.9456
|Previous Weekly Low
|192.2474
|Previous Monthly High
|308.1348
|Previous Monthly Low
|192.2474
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|212.2474
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|213.821
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|210.3989
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|206.7155
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|203.7308
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|217.0669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|220.0516
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|223.7349
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD stuck at $7,300 amid uncertainty
Bitcoin has lost over 20% of its value in recent month. However, it is still 98% higher from January 2019, which means that those who bought Bitcoin in the beginning of the year are still in the money.
Litecoin market overview: LTC/USD descending channel limits recovery
The cryptocurrency market is turning red once again on Tuesday. The price action has been mostly drab with little progress on the upside. Litecoin is trading lower a subtle 0.15% on the day.
Ripple price prediction XRP/USD vulnerable to losses below $0.22 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP is hovering around $0.22 handle during early European hours, locked in a tight range. The third-largest digital coin has lost 1.2% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of Tuesday.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD settles in a new range
ETH/USD dropped from a seven-week range at the end of November. A sustainable move below $159.30 took the coin to a new tight channel limited by $158.00 on the upside and $132.00 on the downside.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.