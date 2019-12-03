  • Bitcoin Cash is marginally lower today trading 0.22% down for the session.
  • The hourly chart has formed a triangle formation and price is headed toward the apex.

BCH/USD 1-Hour Chart

Over the last month, the price of Bitcoin Cash has capitulated from a high of around 308.13 to a low of 192.24.

Since then there has been a small retracement and we find the price in a small retracement phase. 

Now the market needs to decide if the downtrend on the higher timeframe will continue. 

A break of the pattern will go a long way to help make that decision. 

The good news for the bulls is the price is still holding above the 200 psychological level.

Bitcoin Cash

Additional Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 213.7426
Today Daily Change -0.3396
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 214.0822
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 233.3202
Daily SMA50 249.0333
Daily SMA100 260.7943
Daily SMA200 317.4677
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 216.3682
Previous Daily Low 209.7002
Previous Weekly High 226.9456
Previous Weekly Low 192.2474
Previous Monthly High 308.1348
Previous Monthly Low 192.2474
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 212.2474
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 213.821
Daily Pivot Point S1 210.3989
Daily Pivot Point S2 206.7155
Daily Pivot Point S3 203.7308
Daily Pivot Point R1 217.0669
Daily Pivot Point R2  220.0516
Daily Pivot Point R3  223.7349

 

 

