Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD trending in a flag formation, gets ready for a breakout

- BCH/USD went up from $304 to $307.20 this Tuesday.
- Moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows increasing bullish momentum.
BCH/USD daily chart
Over the last three sessions, BCH/USD is trending in a flag formation, getting primed for a breakout. This Tuesday the price has gone up from $304 to 307.20. Four days back, the price broke above the downward trending line and is above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows increasing bullish momentum.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
The price broke above the green Ichimoku cloud and has found support on the upward trending line. The price has encountered resistance on the SMA 200 curve and is trending above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The Elliott oscillator has had two straight bullish sessions.
BCH/USD hourly chart
The hourly chart is experiencing bearish correction and has found support on the upward trending line. The price has dropped slightly from $307.20 to $307. The price is trending above the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 57.80.
Key Levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|308.6977
|Today Daily Change
|4.5489
|Today Daily Change %
|1.50
|Today daily open
|304.1488
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|297.7179
|Daily SMA50
|311.5711
|Daily SMA100
|353.9236
|Daily SMA200
|304.3054
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|313.062
|Previous Daily Low
|297.5233
|Previous Weekly High
|306.3373
|Previous Weekly Low
|273.4963
|Previous Monthly High
|358.4945
|Previous Monthly Low
|267.0256
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|303.4591
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|307.1262
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|296.7608
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|289.3727
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|281.222
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|312.2995
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|320.4501
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|327.8382
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
