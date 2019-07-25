BCH/USD went up from $297.25 to $303 this Wednesday.

The hourly chart shows that the bulls are in full control of the BCH/USD market.

BCH/USD daily chart

Following three straight bearish days, wherein the price of BCH/USD fell from $325 to $297.75, the bulls finally had their say this Wednesday. The price of the asset went up from $297.25 to $303 over the day, re-entering the $300-zone. The price is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows that the signal line is looking to cross over the MACD line, indicating decreasing bearish momentum.

BCH/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour BCH/USD market forms a triangle pattern, getting primed for a breakout. The market is trending below the red Ichimoku cloud. The latest session found support on the $296.50 line and bounced back up. Down below, the Elliot oscillator shows three straight bullish sessions after 19 straight bearish sessions.

BCH/USD hourly chart

The hourly BCH/USD chart makes for fascinating reading. The hourly price fell to $285.15, where it found support and the bulls took full charge of the market. They steadily took the price up to $291, from where it spiked up to $306.70 and found resistance. The bears then corrected the price to $294.15, and the bulls then continued to increase the price up to $303 steadily. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 60.90.

Key Levels

BCH/USD Overview Today last price 302.7984 Today Daily Change 0.1332 Today Daily Change % 0.04 Today daily open 302.6652 Trends Daily SMA20 341.65 Daily SMA50 389.9682 Daily SMA100 366.2106 Daily SMA200 261.4378 Levels Previous Daily High 307.941 Previous Daily Low 282.1599 Previous Weekly High 345.941 Previous Weekly Low 255.06 Previous Monthly High 516.9074 Previous Monthly Low 362.9877 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 298.0926 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 292.0083 Daily Pivot Point S1 287.2364 Daily Pivot Point S2 271.8075 Daily Pivot Point S3 261.4552 Daily Pivot Point R1 313.0175 Daily Pivot Point R2 323.3699 Daily Pivot Point R3 338.7987



