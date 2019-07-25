  • BCH/USD went up from $297.25 to $303 this Wednesday.
  • The hourly chart shows that the bulls are in full control of the BCH/USD market.

BCH/USD daily chart

Following three straight bearish days, wherein the price of BCH/USD fell from $325 to $297.75, the bulls finally had their say this Wednesday. The price of the asset went up from $297.25 to $303 over the day, re-entering the $300-zone. The price is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows that the signal line is looking to cross over the MACD line, indicating decreasing bearish momentum.

BCH/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour BCH/USD market forms a triangle pattern, getting primed for a breakout. The market is trending below the red Ichimoku cloud. The latest session found support on the $296.50 line and bounced back up. Down below, the Elliot oscillator shows three straight bullish sessions after 19 straight bearish sessions.

BCH/USD hourly chart

The hourly BCH/USD chart makes for fascinating reading. The hourly price fell to $285.15, where it found support and the bulls took full charge of the market. They steadily took the price up to $291, from where it spiked up to $306.70 and found resistance. The bears then corrected the price to $294.15, and the bulls then continued to increase the price up to $303 steadily. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 60.90.

Key Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 302.7984
Today Daily Change 0.1332
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 302.6652
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 341.65
Daily SMA50 389.9682
Daily SMA100 366.2106
Daily SMA200 261.4378
Levels
Previous Daily High 307.941
Previous Daily Low 282.1599
Previous Weekly High 345.941
Previous Weekly Low 255.06
Previous Monthly High 516.9074
Previous Monthly Low 362.9877
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 298.0926
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 292.0083
Daily Pivot Point S1 287.2364
Daily Pivot Point S2 271.8075
Daily Pivot Point S3 261.4552
Daily Pivot Point R1 313.0175
Daily Pivot Point R2 323.3699
Daily Pivot Point R3 338.7987

 


 

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: CryptoMarket sets a signal - Bull run will continue

The bearish objective of this consolidation process is in the environment of the SMA100 at $8,500, being able to extend terminally up to $8,150. Below $8,000 the situation would be very complicated, the first bullish condition would be deactivated and the whole scenario would have to be re-analyzed.

Bitcoin price analysis: Bears sharpen claws as BTC/USD finds support

Bitcoin continued to struggle with the bear pressure on the market mid though the week’s trading. The mundane trading on Monday turned out to be a bear trap as pressure has been mounting on key support areas.

Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin (BTC) sliding down, altcoins follow the lead

The cryptocurrency market continues its rueful trip to the South. Bitcoin (BTC) and all significant altcoins are deep in red, nursing losses from 1% to 8% with the notable exception of Chainlink (LINK).

NEO massive rebound breaks out of descending channel

NEO is the biggest daily gainer on Tuesday despite the bearish cloud hovering across the crypto space. With gains in excess of 3%, the price has come out of the falling channel resistance.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off

The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels. 

