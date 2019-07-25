- BCH/USD went up from $297.25 to $303 this Wednesday.
- The hourly chart shows that the bulls are in full control of the BCH/USD market.
BCH/USD daily chart
Following three straight bearish days, wherein the price of BCH/USD fell from $325 to $297.75, the bulls finally had their say this Wednesday. The price of the asset went up from $297.25 to $303 over the day, re-entering the $300-zone. The price is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows that the signal line is looking to cross over the MACD line, indicating decreasing bearish momentum.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour BCH/USD market forms a triangle pattern, getting primed for a breakout. The market is trending below the red Ichimoku cloud. The latest session found support on the $296.50 line and bounced back up. Down below, the Elliot oscillator shows three straight bullish sessions after 19 straight bearish sessions.
BCH/USD hourly chart
The hourly BCH/USD chart makes for fascinating reading. The hourly price fell to $285.15, where it found support and the bulls took full charge of the market. They steadily took the price up to $291, from where it spiked up to $306.70 and found resistance. The bears then corrected the price to $294.15, and the bulls then continued to increase the price up to $303 steadily. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 60.90.
Key Levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|302.7984
|Today Daily Change
|0.1332
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|302.6652
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|341.65
|Daily SMA50
|389.9682
|Daily SMA100
|366.2106
|Daily SMA200
|261.4378
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|307.941
|Previous Daily Low
|282.1599
|Previous Weekly High
|345.941
|Previous Weekly Low
|255.06
|Previous Monthly High
|516.9074
|Previous Monthly Low
|362.9877
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|298.0926
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|292.0083
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|287.2364
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|271.8075
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|261.4552
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|313.0175
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|323.3699
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|338.7987
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
