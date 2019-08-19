Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD has a bullish breakout from triangular formation

  • BCH/USD has gone up from $317 to $325 so far this Tuesday. 
  • SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market resistance.

BCH/USD daily chart

Follow two straight bullish days the BCH/USD price chart has had a bullish breakout from the triangle formation. Over this Tuesday, the price has gone up from $317 to $325. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve is acting as immediate market resistance and is looking to cross over the SMA 50 curve. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bearish momentum,

BCH/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour BCH/USD is currently consolidating within the triangle formation. The chart shows that the price went up from $317 to $324.55 before falling to $320.50. Since then, the price went back up to $325. The 4-hour market is currently trending below the red Ichimoku cloud. The Elliot oscillator has had ten straight bullish sessions.

BCH/USD hourly chart

The hourly BCH/USD market has found support on the upward trending line. BCH/USD has been struggling at the $324 resistance line before breaking out to $325. The SMA 20 curve is crossing over the SMA 200 curve, which is a bullish sign. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 60.60.

Key Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 324.4288
Today Daily Change 7.4288
Today Daily Change % 2.34
Today daily open 317
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 326.6768
Daily SMA50 339.0086
Daily SMA100 376.3128
Daily SMA200 284.7934
Levels
Previous Daily High 325.2039
Previous Daily Low 302.3226
Previous Weekly High 358.4945
Previous Weekly Low 267.0256
Previous Monthly High 428.8945
Previous Monthly Low 255.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 316.4632
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 311.0632
Daily Pivot Point S1 304.4804
Daily Pivot Point S2 291.9608
Daily Pivot Point S3 281.5991
Daily Pivot Point R1 327.3618
Daily Pivot Point R2 337.7235
Daily Pivot Point R3 350.2431

 


 

