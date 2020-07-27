Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH/USD flirts around $270-line, reaches highest levels since Apri 2020

  • BCH/USD bulls took charge but ran out of momentum near the $270-level.
  • The price has jumped from the red Ichimoku cloud.
  • The RSI has dipped slightly into the overbought zone.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD took charge of the market after bouncing up from the support at the red Ichimoku cloud. The price has gone up from $237.73 to $269. After crossing the $270-level for a brief period, it settled back down. 

The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 50 to chart the bullish cross pattern. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum, while the RSI has dipped into the overbought zone. The latter indicates that the price has entered the overvalued territory and will face bearish correction soon.

Support and Resistance

BCH/USD has strong resistance levels at $274.45 and $273.222 (SMA 200). On the downside, we have healthy support at $262, $250.50, $236.10 (SMA 20) and $235 (SMA 50).

Key levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 268.7344
Today Daily Change 20.9916
Today Daily Change % 8.47
Today daily open 247.7428
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 234.348
Daily SMA50 234.4745
Daily SMA100 238.3554
Daily SMA200 273.0378
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 257.9909
Previous Daily Low 244.4436
Previous Weekly High 243.4574
Previous Weekly Low 220.3448
Previous Monthly High 269.2895
Previous Monthly Low 204.6275
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 249.6187
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 252.8158
Daily Pivot Point S1 242.1273
Daily Pivot Point S2 236.5118
Daily Pivot Point S3 228.5799
Daily Pivot Point R1 255.6746
Daily Pivot Point R2 263.6064
Daily Pivot Point R3 269.2219

 


 

