Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH/USD flirts around $270-line, reaches highest levels since Apri 2020

- BCH/USD bulls took charge but ran out of momentum near the $270-level.
- The price has jumped from the red Ichimoku cloud.
- The RSI has dipped slightly into the overbought zone.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD took charge of the market after bouncing up from the support at the red Ichimoku cloud. The price has gone up from $237.73 to $269. After crossing the $270-level for a brief period, it settled back down.
The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 50 to chart the bullish cross pattern. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum, while the RSI has dipped into the overbought zone. The latter indicates that the price has entered the overvalued territory and will face bearish correction soon.
Support and Resistance
BCH/USD has strong resistance levels at $274.45 and $273.222 (SMA 200). On the downside, we have healthy support at $262, $250.50, $236.10 (SMA 20) and $235 (SMA 50).
Key levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|268.7344
|Today Daily Change
|20.9916
|Today Daily Change %
|8.47
|Today daily open
|247.7428
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|234.348
|Daily SMA50
|234.4745
|Daily SMA100
|238.3554
|Daily SMA200
|273.0378
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|257.9909
|Previous Daily Low
|244.4436
|Previous Weekly High
|243.4574
|Previous Weekly Low
|220.3448
|Previous Monthly High
|269.2895
|Previous Monthly Low
|204.6275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|249.6187
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|252.8158
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|242.1273
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|236.5118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|228.5799
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|255.6746
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|263.6064
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|269.2219
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
