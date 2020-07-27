Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH/USD flirts around $270-line, reaches highest levels since Apri 2020

BCH/USD bulls took charge but ran out of momentum near the $270-level.

The price has jumped from the red Ichimoku cloud.

The RSI has dipped slightly into the overbought zone.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD took charge of the market after bouncing up from the support at the red Ichimoku cloud. The price has gone up from $237.73 to $269. After crossing the $270-level for a brief period, it settled back down.

The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 50 to chart the bullish cross pattern. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum, while the RSI has dipped into the overbought zone. The latter indicates that the price has entered the overvalued territory and will face bearish correction soon.

Support and Resistance

BCH/USD has strong resistance levels at $274.45 and $273.222 (SMA 200). On the downside, we have healthy support at $262, $250.50, $236.10 (SMA 20) and $235 (SMA 50).

Key levels

BCH/USD Overview Today last price 268.7344 Today Daily Change 20.9916 Today Daily Change % 8.47 Today daily open 247.7428 Trends Daily SMA20 234.348 Daily SMA50 234.4745 Daily SMA100 238.3554 Daily SMA200 273.0378 Levels Previous Daily High 257.9909 Previous Daily Low 244.4436 Previous Weekly High 243.4574 Previous Weekly Low 220.3448 Previous Monthly High 269.2895 Previous Monthly Low 204.6275 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 249.6187 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 252.8158 Daily Pivot Point S1 242.1273 Daily Pivot Point S2 236.5118 Daily Pivot Point S3 228.5799 Daily Pivot Point R1 255.6746 Daily Pivot Point R2 263.6064 Daily Pivot Point R3 269.2219



