Bitcoin Cash Price Update: BCH/USD further breakdown eyeing $180 lingers

- Bitcoin Cash reclaims ground above $215 following a shallow recovery from levels under $210.
- The danger of smashing through support at $210 and $190 is still lingering with the formation of a flag pattern.
Bitcoin Cash corrected lower over the weekend, where it made a return slightly below $210. The recovery from lows close to $190 took advantage of the high congestion of buyers in the area, majestically pulling Bitcoin above $220 and close to $230. However, the generally bearish market across the weekend trimmed the majority of the gains.
Towards the close of the Asian session on Monday, Bitcoin Cash has already made a minor recovery above $215. Providing immediate support is the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart. The longer term 100 SMA is in line to hinder growth at $228.83.
Bitcoin Cash is likely to continue with the recent downtrend courtesy of the intact bearish flag pattern. To avert the dire effects likely to come with the pattern breakdown, Bitcoin Cash bulls must reclaim the ground above $220 and push towards $240. Meanwhile, the existing trend is slightly bullish especially with the RSI eying the average (50).
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD reclaims $7,400 following a drab weekend session
Bitcoin is trying to get a fresh for a new week and in the new month. This month is special because, in the past, it has been the turn-around for long term down trending crypto markets. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is slightly bullish on Monday towards the end of the Asian session.
XRP/USD range resistance must come down
Ripple price defends $0.20 support, averting the risk of dropping into the $1.0 range. The range resistance will have to come down for Santa’s early Christmas gift targeting $0.50. Ripple defends falling channel support, but the channel resistance is a hard nut to crack. Correction above the channel resistance ...
DASH/USD breakout leads cryptocurrency recovery
Dash bulls have been intentional in their quest for recovery, possibly hunting for a better close to year. After finding support at $48 following the declines in November, Dash recovered to highs above $62.
Coinbase cold wallet holds a colossal 966,230 Bitcoin
The leading cryptocurrency exchange in the United States has continued to be the pacesetter in the cryptocurrency industry. Its keen eye on security has been an attraction to many who seek the safekeeping of their crypto assets.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.