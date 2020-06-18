Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD lacks strong resistance levels upfront – Confluence Detector

BCH/USD sellers are currently in control in the early hours of Thursday.

Daily confluence detector shows that BCH/USD has healthy support at $232 and $231.

BCH/USD daily confluence detector



BCH/USD fell from $240.15 to $239 in the early hours of Thursday. However, if the bulls can take back control, they will be able to do some serious damage as the daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $232 and $231.

$232 has the one-day Pivot Point support-two and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. In comparison, $231 has the one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level, one-day Bollinger band lower curve and Previous Week low.