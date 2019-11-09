Bitcoin Cash price prediction: 200-HMA at 289 - the level to beat for bulls

- BCH bulls fighting back control as weekend love for crypto market returns.
- On the road to recovery beyond 270, but will it last?
Following two straight days of massive declines, Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD) is seen on a steady recovery mode so far this Saturday, as the weekend love for the cryptocurrencies seems to have returned. The coin bounced-off eleven-day troughs of 269.14 reached in Friday’s European trading and now trades around 280 levels, up nearly 1% on the day. Despite the latest recovery attempt, the price is down over 4.5% in the last 24 hours, still enjoying a market capitalization of $ 5.06 billion.
BCH/USD 1-hour chart
As observed on the hourly sticks, the price continues to battle the bearish 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) placed near 280.50 levels, as the buyers seek a sustained recovery above the last. Should the recovery gain traction, the next upside barrier at the downward sloping 50-HMA of 287.20 will come into play. Buying interest is likely to intensify on a break above the 50-HMA, opening doors for a test of the 200-HMA at 289. The bearish bias could negate on an hourly closing above the 200-HMA.
However, if the recovery lacks follow-through above the 21-HMA, bears will fight back control, sending the coin back towards the multi-day lows near the 270 region. A breach of this critical support could pave the way for steeper declines towards the 250 psychological level.
BCH/USD Levels to watch
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|279.4519
|Today Daily Change
|2.5876
|Today Daily Change %
|0.93
|Today daily open
|276.8643
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|266.2947
|Daily SMA50
|249.5942
|Daily SMA100
|280.498
|Daily SMA200
|323.3855
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|294.7936
|Previous Daily Low
|269.1403
|Previous Weekly High
|308.1348
|Previous Weekly Low
|269.1403
|Previous Monthly High
|306.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|197.9382
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|278.9399
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|284.994
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|265.7385
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|254.6128
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|240.0853
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|291.3918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|305.9194
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|317.0451
