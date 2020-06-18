  • Bitcoin Cash is trading 1.66% lower as crypto sentiment remains weak.
  • The move lower is not too convincing and a break of the 220.00 would confirm the break.

BCH/USD daily chart

Bitcoin Cash has been trading in line with the other crypto majors on Thursday and moved around 1.66% lower. The price chart has shown the market is in a full consolidation zone between 280.00 and 200.00. There are some bearish signs but it could move either way at the moment and a break could tell us lots about the future path of the pair. 

Within the consolidation zone, the market had been making higher lows and lower highs. This, of course, brings us a triangle pattern. Once again a break would help us lookout for the initial targets of the consolidation floor and ceiling levels but then a wider break past the two aforementioned levels is important. 

Looking at the indicators, they are both on the bearish side. The Relative Strength Index is under the mid-point and tilting lower. The MACD histogram is red and the signal lines are also breaking the mid-point. At the moment it is looking more bearish than bullish just wait for the break to confirm. 

Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis

Additional levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 236.6414
Today Daily Change -3.4986
Today Daily Change % -1.46 
Today daily open 240.14
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 246.9671
Daily SMA50 244.2131 
Daily SMA100 234.5389
Daily SMA200 267.9751
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 242.9648
Previous Daily Low 235.2059
Previous Weekly High 258.9512
Previous Weekly Low 230.7717
Previous Monthly High 277.2914
Previous Monthly Low 217.6786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 240.0009
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 238.1698
Daily Pivot Point S1 235.909
Daily Pivot Point S2 231.678
Daily Pivot Point S3 228.1501
Daily Pivot Point R1 243.6679
Daily Pivot Point R2 247.1958
Daily Pivot Point R3 251.4269

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

