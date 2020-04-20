Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD trading within critical weekly range $200-250

  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the red, with losses of 0.45% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD price action is narrowing ahead of further committed moves, following a flag breakout. 
  • There is a chunky area of supply that runs from $260-280 via the daily. 

BCH/USD weekly chart

There has been a lack of trend observed over the past five weeks, trading within a range of $200-250. A break from this will likely be defining moving forwards for Bitcoin Cash price direction. 

BCH/USD daily chart

The price is moving within a tight range, the support eyed at $230, resistance up at $250.

Spot rate:                232.40

Relative change:    -0.45%

High:                        236.49

Low:                         229.97

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 229.781
Today Daily Change -1.9894
Today Daily Change % -0.86
Today daily open 231.7704
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 236.1474
Daily SMA50 239.1776
Daily SMA100 307.3098
Daily SMA200 269.0142
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 245.1913
Previous Daily Low 229.2958
Previous Weekly High 245.5439
Previous Weekly Low 206.3545
Previous Monthly High 353.0056
Previous Monthly Low 135.8533
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 235.3679
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 239.1192
Daily Pivot Point S1 225.647
Daily Pivot Point S2 219.5237
Daily Pivot Point S3 209.7516
Daily Pivot Point R1 241.5425
Daily Pivot Point R2 251.3146
Daily Pivot Point R3 257.4379

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

