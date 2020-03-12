Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD search for a bottom becomes torturous

- Bitcoin Cash price plummets to test the key support at $250.
- Recovery from the dip steps above $250 but lacks the momentum to face other resistance zones at $264 and $270.
Bitcoin Cash price has not been spared by the carnage going around the market. If anything BCH is among the worst-hit cryptos by the bearish wave ravaging through the market. Bitcoin Cash has lost almost 50% of its value from its peak in February at $499. The bearish leg extended under the broken support at $260 to test the buyer congestion zone at $250. An ongoing shallow recovery is attempting to correct the 2.4% loss suffered on the day. Besides, BCH/USD is exchanging hands at $260 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Cash price technical picture
In spite of the losses suffered the bulls have a strong zeal to rise above the selling pressure and relaunch the upward trajectory. The RSI is pointing downwards in the 4-hour range, however, it is likely to recover before hitting the oversold area. At the same time, the MACD is in an upward slope from the recent dip to -17.31. Moreover, the signal line features a bullish divergence from the MACD to show that the buyers are still in charge.
Bitcoin Cash price forecast
Bitcoin cash must defend the support at $260 and $250 at all costs to ensure that the sellers do not activate another torturous breakdown towards $200. The zones at $264, $270 and $274 represent highly seller congested areas. $264 highlights the previous low 4-hour and the Bollinger band 1-hour middle curve, $270 is home to the BB 4-hour middle curve and the pivot point 1-week support three while $274 hosts the Fibo 161.8% one-week. Other key support areas to watch are $256, $254 and $251.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD bulls don’t face any strong resistance levels on path back to $8,000
BTC/USD continued to consolidate below the $8,000-level. The price of the asset dropped from $7,938 to $7,872.55 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows us that there are no resistance levels of note on ...
XRP/USD bears take control, will the $0.200 support level hold?
XRP/USD bears took control of the market in the early hours of Thursday, as the price fell from $0.2087 to $0.2007. The bulls will need to protect the $0.200 support level. This Sunday, the price fell ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD freefalls to $180
Bloodshed is at its peak across the cryptocurrency market especially among the major digital assets. Ethereum is in the middle of the losses after succumbing to the bear pressure. The cryptoasset opened the session at $194.87 on Thursday.
EOS/USD fails at the $3.10 resistance level and falls below the $3 psychological level
EOS/USD bears took control of the market following three bullish days. The price of the asset dropped from $3.09 to $2.94, falling below the $3 psychological level. The bulls need to protect the $2.88 support level to prevent further downward movement.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button
The first digital coin bottomed at $8,400 on Monday and resumed the recovery in the middle of the week.