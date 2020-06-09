Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD looks to drop below the pennant formation, following bearish price action

BCH/USD bears stepped in after two straight bullish days.

The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session, following two consecutive green sessions.

BCH/USD has three strong resistance levels at $258.55, $265 and SMA 200.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD dropped from $255.50 to $253.86 following two bullish days as the price sits looks to drop below the pennant structure. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, which indicates increasing price volatility. The MACD shows that the market momentum is about to reverse from bullish to bearish. Finally, the Elliott Oscillator has had a red session, following two straight green sessions.

Support and Resistance

BCH/USD has three strong resistance levels at $258.55, $265 and SMA 200. On the downside, there are three healthy support levels at SMA 50, SMA 20, $239.70 and $219.65.

Key levels

BCH/USD Overview Today last price 253.9679 Today Daily Change -1.4023 Today Daily Change % -0.55 Today daily open 255.3702 Trends Daily SMA20 242.5686 Daily SMA50 242.8853 Daily SMA100 241.7775 Daily SMA200 266.7518 Levels Previous Daily High 256.6792 Previous Daily Low 251.5602 Previous Weekly High 269.2895 Previous Weekly Low 236.2802 Previous Monthly High 277.2914 Previous Monthly Low 217.6786 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 254.7238 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 253.5156 Daily Pivot Point S1 252.3938 Daily Pivot Point S2 249.4175 Daily Pivot Point S3 247.2747 Daily Pivot Point R1 257.5129 Daily Pivot Point R2 259.6556 Daily Pivot Point R3 262.632



