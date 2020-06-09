Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD looks to drop below the pennant formation, following bearish price action

  • BCH/USD bears stepped in after two straight bullish days.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session, following two consecutive green sessions.
  • BCH/USD has three strong resistance levels at $258.55, $265 and SMA 200.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD dropped from $255.50 to $253.86 following two bullish days as the price sits looks to drop below the pennant structure. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, which indicates increasing price volatility. The MACD shows that the market momentum is about to reverse from bullish to bearish. Finally, the Elliott Oscillator has had a red session, following two straight green sessions.

Support and Resistance

BCH/USD has three strong resistance levels at $258.55, $265 and SMA 200. On the downside, there are three healthy support levels at SMA 50, SMA 20, $239.70 and $219.65.

Key levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 253.9679
Today Daily Change -1.4023
Today Daily Change % -0.55
Today daily open 255.3702
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 242.5686
Daily SMA50 242.8853
Daily SMA100 241.7775
Daily SMA200 266.7518
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 256.6792
Previous Daily Low 251.5602
Previous Weekly High 269.2895
Previous Weekly Low 236.2802
Previous Monthly High 277.2914
Previous Monthly Low 217.6786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 254.7238
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 253.5156
Daily Pivot Point S1 252.3938
Daily Pivot Point S2 249.4175
Daily Pivot Point S3 247.2747
Daily Pivot Point R1 257.5129
Daily Pivot Point R2 259.6556
Daily Pivot Point R3 262.632

 


 

