Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD has an opportunity to shoot higher

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the red, with losses of 0.70% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD price action continues to move within a potential bullish pennant. 
  • The range remains narrow; boundary to the upside at $390, to the downside $360. 

BCH/USD daily chart

The daily price action has been tight for going on seven sessions now, as the price consolidates. 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

A range block formation is observed via the 60-minute chart view, awaiting the next committed move potentially from the bulls. 

 

Spot rate:                 379.67

Relative change:     -0.65%

High:                         384.54

Low:                          372.34

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 379.6203
Today Daily Change -2.5627
Today Daily Change % -0.67
Today daily open 382.183
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 353.6773
Daily SMA50 272.5352
Daily SMA100 258.7163
Daily SMA200 271.2625
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 392.2721
Previous Daily Low 374.4546
Previous Weekly High 397.8693
Previous Weekly Low 307.1881
Previous Monthly High 404.3638
Previous Monthly Low 191.7762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 385.4658
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 381.2609
Daily Pivot Point S1 373.6677
Daily Pivot Point S2 365.1524
Daily Pivot Point S3 355.8502
Daily Pivot Point R1 391.4852
Daily Pivot Point R2 400.7874
Daily Pivot Point R3 409.3027

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Crypto partners in your location