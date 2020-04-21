Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD giving up $200 could open the door to a strong wave of downside pressure

  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with gains of 0.45% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD price action is at risk of another drop given bear flag breakout and retest. 
  • The next major of support should be noted at the psychological $200 mark. 

 

BCH/USD daily chart

The price is running at two consecutive sessions in the red, after a flag rejection. 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

The price is moving within a tight range, subject to a bearish pennant breakout. 

 

Spot rate:                220.72

Relative change:    +0.45%

High:                        223.78

Low:                         215.76

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 220.6841
Today Daily Change 1.3268
Today Daily Change % 0.60
Today daily open 219.3573
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 236.1668
Daily SMA50 237.3229
Daily SMA100 306.8944
Daily SMA200 268.9837
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 238.6694
Previous Daily Low 215.811
Previous Weekly High 245.5439
Previous Weekly Low 206.3545
Previous Monthly High 353.0056
Previous Monthly Low 135.8533
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 224.5429
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 229.9375
Daily Pivot Point S1 210.5557
Daily Pivot Point S2 201.7541
Daily Pivot Point S3 187.6972
Daily Pivot Point R1 233.4142
Daily Pivot Point R2 247.471
Daily Pivot Point R3 256.2726

 

 

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD resilient at $6,800 as oil and stocks topple

Bitcoin price has found balance following a brief free-fall from last week’s highs around $7,341. Moreover, the crypto is staying above the 50-day SMA as a show of strength in the market where bears are threatening to bring ...

XRP/USD bulls stay in control as upward trending line holds strong

XRP/USD went up from $0.1834 to $0.1847, as the bulls remained in control of the market. The price bounced off the support provided by the upward trending line and broke above the SMA 50 curve.

ETH/USD price action remains sluggish as bulls and bears cancel each other out

ETH/USD went up from $170.50 to $172.75 as the price managed to break above the SMA 200 curve. The price is still hovering above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum ...

Monero Price Analysis: XMR is stuck between a rock and a hard place

Monero still has a bullish chart structure posting higher highs and higher lows. The key level on the downside is now 51.07 as if it breaks it will break the bullish trend and print a lower low wave.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000. 

