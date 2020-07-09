Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD falls after losing momentum at the $243.50 resistance level

  • BCH/USD faced heavy bearish correction following a bullish Wednesday.
  • The price is trending back inside the red Ichimoku cloud.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD has dropped from $243.32 to $237 this Thursday, following a bullish Wednesday. In the process, the price has dropped back inside the red Ichimoku cloud, and fallen below the SMA 50 curve. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum, despite Thursday’s bearish price action.

Support and resistance

BCH/USD faces strong resistance at $243.50, $240.48 and $237.35 (SMA 50). On the downside, healthy support lies at $235 and $230.10 (SMA 20).

Key levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 236.8392
Today Daily Change -6.4791
Today Daily Change % -2.66
Today daily open 243.3183
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 229.7308
Daily SMA50 237.2038
Daily SMA100 238.6464
Daily SMA200 270.6196
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 246.0454
Previous Daily Low 236.1407
Previous Weekly High 227.3836
Previous Weekly Low 213.3598
Previous Monthly High 269.2895
Previous Monthly Low 204.6275
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 242.2618
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 239.9243
Daily Pivot Point S1 237.6242
Daily Pivot Point S2 231.9301
Daily Pivot Point S3 227.7195
Daily Pivot Point R1 247.5289
Daily Pivot Point R2 251.7395
Daily Pivot Point R3 257.4336

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

