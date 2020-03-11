- Bitcoin cash trades over 5% lower as crypto sentiment remains weak.
- The bottom of the consolidation has been taken out and now the price seems to be targeting lower levels.
BCH/USD 30-minute chart
Bitcoin Cash has one of the most bearish intraday structures. The consolidation low of 252.33 has just been broken which could indicate more bearishness to come. On the higher timeframes, the trend is still very bearish. This means trying to catch an area to buy is very difficult rather like trying to catch a falling knife.
Looking at the chart below now, the consolidation period lasted some time. Now the lows have been taken out we need to wait to see if it is a false break or a bearish confirmation. What is interesting is the fact that the volume is still increasing as the price moves lower. This suggests the market is backing the move down. One thing the bears will need as confirmation is a strong close below the consolidation low.
Looking ahead now there is often a move back into the area to test if this is in fact a real more or a false breakout. It must be pointed out that 250.00 is a big psychological area and bid could be lying in wait at that zone. A break and close below 250.00 with volume confirmation is now key.
Additional levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|255.061
|Today Daily Change
|-16.7513
|Today Daily Change %
|-6.16
|Today daily open
|271.8123
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|333.1115
|Daily SMA50
|374.213
|Daily SMA100
|302.5391
|Daily SMA200
|282.1773
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|278.5558
|Previous Daily Low
|263.1736
|Previous Weekly High
|353.0056
|Previous Weekly Low
|303.969
|Previous Monthly High
|496.9345
|Previous Monthly Low
|299.0373
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|269.0496
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|272.6798
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|263.8053
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|255.7984
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|248.4231
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|279.1875
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|286.5628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|294.5697
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin long-term bulls stay positive even as BTC/USD fails to recover above $8,000
Bitcoin (BTC) topped at $8,155 on Tuesday and resumed the sell-off to trade at $7,820 by press time. The first digital asset has lost 1.5% on a day-to-day basis, while its market share reduced to 64.2%.
ETH/USD faces numerous barriers above $200.00
Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $197.70, down 1.4% since the beginning of the day and -2.65% on a day-to-day basis. The second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $21.7 billion attempted a recovery above $200, but failed to hold the ground moving in sync with the broader market.
Ripple partners with non-profit organization
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2095 after an initial attempt to settle above $0.2100. The third-largest coin with the current market value of $9.18 billion has been range-bound with bullish bias after a strong sell-off on the past weekend and on March 9.
LTC/USD grinds closer to a wedge pattern breakout
Litecoin price advanced from $50.18 but formed an intraday high at $50.75. The selling pressure at $51 intimated the bulls who scattered as the price fell to $49.06 (intraday low).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button
The first digital coin bottomed at $8,400 on Monday and resumed the recovery in the middle of the week.