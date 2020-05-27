Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD continues to trend in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band

Cryptos |
  • BCH/USD has had a bullish start to Wednesday following a bearish Tuesday.
  • William’s %R has bounced up from the oversold zone following Wednesday’s bullish price action.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD had a bullish start to Wednesday as the price went up from $228.08 to $228.77. Following this positive price action, the William’s %R has bounced up from the edge of the oversold zone. BCH/USD continues to consolidate in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band, below the downward trending line.

BCH/USD current faces resistance at the downward trending line, $233.60, SMA 20, SMA 50 and $242.25. On the downside, BCH/USD has strong support at $223.18 and $215.45.

Key levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 228.3868
Today Daily Change 0.3795
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 228.0073
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 239.3748
Daily SMA50 240.3984
Daily SMA100 257.8413
Daily SMA200 268.1534
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 231.2524
Previous Daily Low 224.0034
Previous Weekly High 255.4434
Previous Weekly Low 220.3629
Previous Monthly High 280.3806
Previous Monthly Low 206.3545
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 226.7725
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 228.4833
Daily Pivot Point S1 224.2563
Daily Pivot Point S2 220.5053
Daily Pivot Point S3 217.0073
Daily Pivot Point R1 231.5053
Daily Pivot Point R2 235.0033
Daily Pivot Point R3 238.7543

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD lacks strong resistance levels as bulls fight back

BTC/USD lacks strong resistance levels as bulls fight back

BTC/USD had a bullish start to Wednesday as the price went up slightly from $8,842.65 to $8,863.25. As per the daily confluence detector, there is a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside, so further growth can be expected.

More Bitcoin News

ETH/USD drops below the upward trending line

ETH/USD drops below the upward trending line

ETH/USD had a bullish start to Wednesday as the price went up slightly from $201 to $201.55. This followed a bearish Tuesday, wherein the price fell below the upward trending line. 

More Ethereum News

XRP/USD bulls start strong as the price trends inside the green Ichimoku cloud

XRP/USD bulls start strong as the price trends inside the green Ichimoku cloud

XRP/USD continues to consolidate below the $0.20-level. The SMA 50 is about to cross over the SMA 20 to chart a bearish cross. The MACD shows that the market momentum remains bearish.

More Ripple News

XTZ/USD stalls ahead of symmetrical triangle breakout eyeing $3.00

XTZ/USD stalls ahead of symmetrical triangle breakout eyeing $3.00

Tezos has lost almost 5% of its value in the last seven days amid the struggle to hold above $2.5 and step past $3.00. XTZ/USD lagging triangle breakout could culminate in losses likely to test $2.50 support.

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen

Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location