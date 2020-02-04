Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD consolidates below $400

- The SMA 50 has crossed over the SMA 200 to chart the golden cross pattern.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD went up slightly from $377.25 to $382.15 in the early hours of Tuesday as the asset continues to consolidate its price below $400. Over the last five days, BCH/USD bulls and bears have been engaging in a tug-of-war to take control. The price is hovering in the top half of the 20-day Bollinger Band, above the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200. The SMA 50 has crossed over the SMA 200 to chart the golden cross pattern. The MACD shows a reversal of bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions showing bearish sentiment.
