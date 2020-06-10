Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls comeback as daily price charts bullish cross pattern

Cryptos |
  • BCH/USD bulls came back following a bearish Tuesday.
  • The SMA 20 has crossed above the SMA 50, to chart a bullish cross pattern. 
  • The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD bulls stepped in after a bearish Tuesday as the price went up from $254 to $254.40. The SMA 20 has crossed above the SMA 50, to chart a bullish cross pattern. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had two consecutive red sessions.

Support and Resistance 

BCH/USD daily charts has three strong resistance levels on the upside at $258, $265.45 and SMA 200. On the downside, there are four healthy support levels at $246.50, SMA 20, SMA 50 and $238.80.

Key levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 254.7523
Today Daily Change 0.6533
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 254.099
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 243.2951
Daily SMA50 243.3319
Daily SMA100 241.2548
Daily SMA200 266.8926
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 257.1318
Previous Daily Low 249.9873
Previous Weekly High 269.2895
Previous Weekly Low 236.2802
Previous Monthly High 277.2914
Previous Monthly Low 217.6786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 252.7165
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 254.4026
Daily Pivot Point S1 250.3469
Daily Pivot Point S2 246.5949
Daily Pivot Point S3 243.2024
Daily Pivot Point R1 257.4914
Daily Pivot Point R2 260.8839
Daily Pivot Point R3 264.6359

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag

Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag

The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $243.7 and continues to consolidate below the critical level of $250. A consolidation below a significant resistance level is always bad news. 

More Cryptocurrencies News

ADA/USD sets the stage for another bullish assault

ADA/USD sets the stage for another bullish assault

Cardano (ADA) hit the recent recovery high at $0.0903 on June 4 and has been on retreat ever since. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0816, down over 4% in the recent 24 hours.

More Cardano News

ETH is profitable for over two thirds of EOA holders

ETH is profitable for over two thirds of EOA holders

Ethereum's ETH is changing hands at $243.00 at the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday amid depressed trading activity across the board.

More Ethereum News

BCH/USD prints an engulfing bullish candle, outperforming Bitcoin

BCH/USD prints an engulfing bullish candle, outperforming Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash is flying the bullish flag pattern high in the vast cryptocurrency universe following a breakout above a descending trendline. 

More Bitcoin Cash News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up

After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location