Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD blast off for bulls following bull flag breakout

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with gains of 10% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD bulls took two days to consolidate, but firmly back in control. 
  • Should the barrier at $360 be broken down, the next major price mark will be eyed at $500. 

 

BCH/USD weekly chart

The price is running with decent momentum to the upside, four consecutive weeks in the green. 

BCH/USD daily chart

Market bulls are trying to break down heavy resistance at $360, a breach should open the door to further upside momentum. 

 

Spot rate:                   333.25

Relative change:      +10.50%

High:                           363.05

Low:                            319.49

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 358.6424
Today Daily Change 31.7875
Today Daily Change % 9.73
Today daily open 326.8549
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 247.436
Daily SMA50 220.59
Daily SMA100 235.3876
Daily SMA200 272.7141
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 342.4108
Previous Daily Low 309.5672
Previous Weekly High 274.7431
Previous Weekly Low 220.4011
Previous Monthly High 220.5853
Previous Monthly Low 170.0256
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 322.1135
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 329.8646
Daily Pivot Point S1 310.1445
Daily Pivot Point S2 293.434
Daily Pivot Point S3 277.3008
Daily Pivot Point R1 342.9881
Daily Pivot Point R2 359.1213
Daily Pivot Point R3 375.8317

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

