Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bears drop the price slightly below the green Ichimoku cloud

Cryptos |
  • BCH/USD bears stepped back into the market following a bullish Tuesday.
  • The Elliott Oscillator is back in the red following Tuesday’s green session.
  • William’s %R is trending around -70.35, next to the oversold zone.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD bears stepped back into the market, following a bullish Tuesday, as the price dropped from $237.50 to $235.75. In the process, the price managed to dip back below the green Ichimoku cloud. The Elliott Oscillator is back in the red following Tuesday’s green session. The negative price action ensured that William’s %R is trending around -70.35, next to the oversold zone.

Support and Resistance

BCH/USD has four strong resistance levels at $238, $241, SMA 50 and SMA 20. On the downside, healthy support lies at $228.30 and $219.55.

Key levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 235.2497
Today Daily Change -2.2674
Today Daily Change % -0.95
Today daily open 237.5171
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 246.9542
Daily SMA50 244.2441
Daily SMA100 234.8756
Daily SMA200 267.8961
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 239.1493
Previous Daily Low 232.997
Previous Weekly High 258.9512
Previous Weekly Low 230.7717
Previous Monthly High 277.2914
Previous Monthly Low 217.6786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 236.7991
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 235.3472
Daily Pivot Point S1 233.9596
Daily Pivot Point S2 230.4021
Daily Pivot Point S3 227.8073
Daily Pivot Point R1 240.1119
Daily Pivot Point R2 242.7068
Daily Pivot Point R3 246.2643

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD lacks healthy support levels

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD lacks healthy support levels

BTC/USD dropped from $9,527.65 to $9,477.50 in the early hours of Wednesday as bears took control, following a bullish Tuesday. The daily confluence detector shows that BTC/USD lacks healthy support levels, so further price drop is possible. There is strong resistance at $9,545.

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD’s Elliott Oscillator has a green session following five straight red sessions

XRP/USD’s Elliott Oscillator has a green session following five straight red sessions

XRP/USD fell from $0.1925 $0.1916 this Tuesday as the bears stepped in to correct the market following a bullish Monday. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has ...

More Ripple News

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bears take control as price falls below $235

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bears take control as price falls below $235

ETH/USD dropped from $235.40 to $234 in the early hours of Wednesday following a bullish Tuesday. The price is sandwiched between the SMA 20 and the upward trending line. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has ...

More Ethereum News

Bitcoin Cash perpetual swaps launched on BitMEX

Bitcoin Cash perpetual swaps launched on BitMEX

BitMEX, one of the leading trading platforms for cryptocurrency derivatives, added Bitcoin Cash perpetual swap contracts to the list of available instruments. The launch was announced earlier ...

More Bitcoin Cash News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status

Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location