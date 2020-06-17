Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bears drop the price slightly below the green Ichimoku cloud

- BCH/USD bears stepped back into the market following a bullish Tuesday.
- The Elliott Oscillator is back in the red following Tuesday’s green session.
- William’s %R is trending around -70.35, next to the oversold zone.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD bears stepped back into the market, following a bullish Tuesday, as the price dropped from $237.50 to $235.75. In the process, the price managed to dip back below the green Ichimoku cloud. The Elliott Oscillator is back in the red following Tuesday’s green session. The negative price action ensured that William’s %R is trending around -70.35, next to the oversold zone.
Support and Resistance
BCH/USD has four strong resistance levels at $238, $241, SMA 50 and SMA 20. On the downside, healthy support lies at $228.30 and $219.55.
Key levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|235.2497
|Today Daily Change
|-2.2674
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.95
|Today daily open
|237.5171
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|246.9542
|Daily SMA50
|244.2441
|Daily SMA100
|234.8756
|Daily SMA200
|267.8961
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|239.1493
|Previous Daily Low
|232.997
|Previous Weekly High
|258.9512
|Previous Weekly Low
|230.7717
|Previous Monthly High
|277.2914
|Previous Monthly Low
|217.6786
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|236.7991
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|235.3472
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|233.9596
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|230.4021
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|227.8073
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|240.1119
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|242.7068
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|246.2643
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
