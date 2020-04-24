Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls need to break above $250 for greater buying pressure

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with gains of 0.20% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD is back within the control of the market bulls, running towards four straight days in the green. 
  • In terms of key levels to note, an upside barrier should be noted at $250, with support down at $200.

BCH/USD daily chart

The bulls must break above $250, to invite greater buying momentum. 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

A bullish pennant flag structure is viewable via the 60-minute chart view, subject to a potential breakout north. 


 

Spot rate:                232.40

Relative change:    +0.20%

High:                        236.49

Low:                         229.97

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 237.8697
Today Daily Change 4.5804
Today Daily Change % 1.96
Today daily open 233.2893
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 235.991
Daily SMA50 232.9953
Daily SMA100 306.0491
Daily SMA200 269.0271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 236.2074
Previous Daily Low 217.8748
Previous Weekly High 245.5439
Previous Weekly Low 206.3545
Previous Monthly High 353.0056
Previous Monthly Low 135.8533
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 229.2044
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 224.8779
Daily Pivot Point S1 222.0403
Daily Pivot Point S2 210.7912
Daily Pivot Point S3 203.7077
Daily Pivot Point R1 240.3729
Daily Pivot Point R2 247.4564
Daily Pivot Point R3 258.7055

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD bulls may slow down on approach to critical resistance $8.000.

BTC/USD bulls may slow down on approach to critical resistance $8.000.

Bitcoin has reached an important barrier $7,500, however, the further upside may be limited due to a combination of technical and fundamental factors.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple Weekly Forecast: XRP/USD journey to $0.30 in May begins

Ripple Weekly Forecast: XRP/USD journey to $0.30 in May begins

Ripple was not the best-performing cryptocurrency among the top thirty coins in 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

More Ripple News

NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD rallies 5% towards the $10 bullseye

NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD rallies 5% towards the $10 bullseye

NEO is in the driver seat of the recovery in the cryptocurrency wagon on Friday. The cryptoasset has accrued more than 5% in gains on the day after advancing from the opening value of $7.89.

More NEO News

ETH/USD is within an arm's distance from $200.00, ready bullish breakthrough

ETH/USD is within an arm's distance from $200.00, ready bullish breakthrough

At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $188.4 with over 4% gains since this time on Thursday. 

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location