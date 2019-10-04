Bitcoin Cash market overview: Buyers and sellers cancel each other as BCH/USD keeps plodding along

- BCH/USD is currently priced at $219.15 in the early hours of Friday.
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator can’t creep out of the oversold zone.
BCH/USD bears crept ahead of the bulls as the price continued its horizontal movement. The price has continued to consolidate itself in a flag formation, waiting for a potential breakout. The hourly breakdown shows us that BCH/USD had dropped to $218.80 before correcting itself around $222.65 as Thursday came to a close. As soon as the Friday session began, the bears managed to drop BCH/USD from $222.65 to $220.35, before falling a little bit further to $219.15.
BCH/USD daily chart
The price is trending below the 200-day, 50-day and 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20) curves. The 20-day Bollinger jaw keeps widening, indicating increasing market volatility. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bearish momentum, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending at the edge of the oversold zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
