The co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital, Anthony Pompliano, has listed his top investment picks for the next 18-24 months.

He rated Bitcoin 11/10, stocks 8/10, oil 5/10 and scored gold only 3/10.

Anthony Pompliano, the co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital, has spoken about his preferred investments over the next 18-24 months. In a recent letter to investors, the Bitcoin bull has said that Bitcoin (BTC) is his number one pick. He believes it will surge in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, scoring it 11/10. He pointed out to Bitcoin’s halving as a stark contrast to surged money printing and quantitative easing from governments around the world.

You have a positive demand shock happening at almost the exact same time that you have a negative supply shock. This is going to be rocket fuel for the decentralized digital currency.

According to Pompliano, the second-best investment is equities rating stocks 8/10: