- The co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital, Anthony Pompliano, has listed his top investment picks for the next 18-24 months.
- He rated Bitcoin 11/10, stocks 8/10, oil 5/10 and scored gold only 3/10.
Anthony Pompliano, the co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital, has spoken about his preferred investments over the next 18-24 months. In a recent letter to investors, the Bitcoin bull has said that Bitcoin (BTC) is his number one pick. He believes it will surge in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, scoring it 11/10. He pointed out to Bitcoin’s halving as a stark contrast to surged money printing and quantitative easing from governments around the world.
You have a positive demand shock happening at almost the exact same time that you have a negative supply shock. This is going to be rocket fuel for the decentralized digital currency.
According to Pompliano, the second-best investment is equities rating stocks 8/10:
The big risk here is that these companies could go bankrupt because most of their revenue has evaporated. I am not a believer that this will happen. Instead, it is more likely that we will see significant consolidation in sectors overlaid with government assistance to prevent the destruction of entire industries.
Pompliano then ranked oil 5/10 and noted that he finds the commodity to be too risky, especially when compared to other emerging opportunities. Lastly, he rated gold only 3/10 since he isn’t sure if there is enough upside to investing in it.
I could see gold outperforming current expectations and easily eclipsing $2,000. I don’t think we see it move over $2,500 in the next 24 months though. This means that an investor would be looking at 35% to 65% return over the next 24 months. Most investors would salivate over these types of returns in normal times, but this will likely be underperformance compared to other assets during the same time period upcoming.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bitcoin is still looking bullish intraday
Bitcoin has been forming a formidable base and now is looking to test the top of the consolidation for the 3rd time. The market has been continuously making higher lows and higher highs on the hourly timeframe but each time it gets to 7K the price meets resistance.
Ripple Price Analysis: 1-hour XRP waves point to a move higher
Ripple has been consolidating after a large drop over the past month. Around 0.1740 is the wave high and the major low stands at 0.1105. The pair is now coming to a critical time. if the pair attacks the highs then the bulls will take charge but there have been some ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD explosive breakout eyed
Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 3.10% in the session on Wednesday. LTC/USD bulls giving up ground after two straight days in the green. A critical range breakout is nearing, but the price could still very much go either way.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD is undergoing retest of critical $220 mark
Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the red, with losses of 3.50% in the second half of the session. BCH/USD continues to be at risk of another fall, given bearish flag structure via the daily. There is still much supply within the region of $225-50 that ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.