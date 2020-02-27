- Anthony Pompliano set Bitcoin apart from all other blockchain projects because he believes it holds more value than the rest.
- He anticipates a bright future for the tokenization of traditional assets.
In an interview with CNN’s Julia Chatterley, Anthony Pompliano, CO-founder of Morgan Creek Digital Assets, was asked if he would ever buy XRP or TRX. The “Off the Chain” host clearly stated that he would buy neither of the tokens. He also set Bitcoin apart from all other blockchain projects because he believes it holds more value than the rest.
No, because I ultimately don’t think that they have the same value that these other assets have. My belief is that stocks – what gives them value? – GDP, revenue, profits etc. Everything that makes those valuable, that doesn’t change. You’re just changing the technology form factor of which you will buy that asset.
All of these other assets that are ‘utility tokens’, either they’re utility in terms that they give you access to something so they’re not really an investment, or its more I get utility or some [better] service in exchange.
Ripple the software company is different than XRP, the token. I think that part of the problem is that retail investors had believed that by buying XRP they have exposure to financial performance of Ripple. That’s obviously not true… If Ripple is successful that does not necessarily mean that XRP ends up being successful.
I as an investor actually want to own equity in the software company because there’s profits, there’s assets, revenues etc. I don’t want to own an asset that may or may not be there in the future and doesn’t have underlying utility or value driver that I can point to and say I have confidence that that’s going to last.
Pompliano also believes that apart from Bitcoin, tokenized securities are the second most interesting crypto investments. He sees a bright future for the tokenization of traditional assets. He concluded the interview by admitting that roughly half of his net worth is in Bitcoin though specific numbers weren’t disclosed.
