- Bitcoin may be vulnerable to massive losses once $8,000 is broken.
- Critical support is created by SMA100 on a weekly chart.
Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the levels, registered at the beginning of the week. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $8,116, trading with short-term bearish bias amid decreasing volatility. However, the situation may change drastically, once BTC/USD dives under $8,000.
Should this happen, the downside momentum will gain traction with the next focus on SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) on a weekly chart $7,770 followed by the lowest level of the current week at $7,700.
This area stopped the sell-off twice recently, on September 26 and September 30. Once it is out of the way, the bears will push the price towards the next critical barrier of $7,450m created by the middle line of the Bollinger Band on a weekly chart. The next support comes at $7,200 ( the lower line of a daily Bollinger Band).
On the upside, BTC/USD recovery is limited by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) currently at $8,500. The coin been lingering below this line since September 26, which is a clear a bearish signal. We will need to see a sustainable move above this handle to mitigate the pressure and allow for an extended recovery towards the next strong barrier of $9,000.
BTC/USD, one-week chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
